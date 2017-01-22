Gallery 1957 Set To Host Gerard Chukwuma In March

Director of Gallery 1957, Marwan Zakhem, is currently in Lagos with the Nigerian artist Gerard Chukwuma, preparing for his upcoming exhibition at the gallery, which opens on 26 March 2017.

Gerald Chukwuma’s work explores migration as a constant process of transformation. Considering the implications of globalization on his immediate environment, Chukwuma manipulates common materials to render new stories of Nigeria’s social and political history. In his most recent body of work, the artist focuses on the topic of voluntary and forced migration as vital stages in the development of our collective humanity. Working with discarded objects such as found aluminium sheets and wooden planks, painstakingly etched carvings undergo a laborious process in the artist’s studio.

Gerald Chukwuma lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria.