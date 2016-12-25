‘Nigerians Will Soon See Why God Chose Buhari As President’

Prophetess Mary Imabong Oyomire is one woman whose passion to draw souls to God, especially women, knows no bounds. From the United States of America where she established God’s Mission known as Women Arise International Gospel Ministry, she is back to her father’s land Nigeria where she is trying to reach out to women with her ministry. In this interview with Emeka Odom, she urges Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari because his mandate as leader of the country is God’s will.

What is Women Arise all about?

Women Arise International Gospel ministry is a ministry we using to reach out to all manner of women in the society, trying to bring out God’s ordained purpose in their lives. We are trying to bring out what their potentials are all about, help them discover the potentials buried in them and what God has made them to be.

Now that you are bringing the ministry to Nigeria, can we know the ministry has fared out there so far?

We have been on for over 20 years and we have established the ministry in Boston and Massachusetts and we have affected the society positively because I am always on television, on my CDs and on the internet, trying to extend the grace of God all over the world and I

am starting with Abuja as the first in Nigeria by January 2017. The name of Women Arise International Gospel Ministry sounds like an outreach for women only; doesn’t it appear as some kind of religious feminism?

No, it is not it at all; women are liberal and open minded. There are a lot of women out there who are hurting and they don’t even have anybody to talk to in order to rise up and be all that they can be. So, it has nothing to do with women alone but they are always ready to receive anything that could help them to be all that they can be in the society.

At this jet age where everything seems to be about materialism, how have you being able to convert women to the things of God?

By praying for them and getting them to see who they are beyond the material things and who they they are made of, like the theme of our conference which is all about the audacious Deborah who had three good qualities. She was a prophetess, she was a judge and she was a wife.

There is nothing materialistic about her but she was all that she could be and she was the type that could command every woman when she wants to go to war. She was a warrior, a poet, a singer and mighty woman of God and her voice was what to reckon with in the land. So, I believe every woman has a Deborah in her and so we are trying to rise above material things.

What actually informed your decision to go into God’s vineyard?

31 years ago in Kaduna, I met with the Lord and since then, I have been working for him and it is now my life. As a matter of fact, I met Him in a beer parlour and that night He shocked me and I prayed all night and made covenant with Him, gave my life to Him and it has been working well. I know that God wants the women to be what they want to be. God says in the book of Joel that I would pour my spirit and the reason is that He wants them to be all they have to be. Women are very powerful being that God has made and they need the right environment to be all they can be. If you can get them into the right atmosphere the greatness in them can be revealed. If I could live in turbulence during my teenage life and God could change me to be a voice for Him in the nation, I believe he can do same to every woman. There are women who are suffering; some are destitute and some are engaged in all manner of things. God can use this Ministry to reach them and that is why we are reaching out to women.

What is the crux of the conference you have scheduled to take place in Abuja next month?

The crux of the conference is ‘Women Arise’. They are to arise with whatever potential they possess, but sometimes one needs that boost-that quickening- like the story of John the Baptist when he was in the womb and his mother, Elizabeth, heard the voice of God. She said the baby lifted up in her womb. So, when women carry that praises, that platform will quicken what they already have so they can be all they can be. What this conference is all about is that there is more to every woman in this earth. When that woman comes into God’s given purpose on earth, she would be a better wife at home, she would be a better mother at home, she would be a better person in the society and that is what we are targeting in this conference by the grace of God.

You are a Nigerian who must be abreast with the current challenges facing the people of Nigeria, including recession and insecurity among others. Is there anything you foresee in terms of the hardship and security situation in the country?

What I see is that no one comes to the throne without God’s approval. Sometimes things don’t go the way humans think. We voted President Buhari and if he is there it means God wants him to be there. And sometimes things will get rough but I think we should just pray no matter what we see in the land. Recession did not start under Buhari’s government, not even in our generation. There was recession in bible times. Abraham experienced it and Isaac experienced it too and we the children of Abraham can’t be exempted, but we must pray. Let the leaders come together and truly ask God what way to go about this challenges. God has His plans from the beginning. He is the Alpha and Omega and if there is recession in the land, He knows the way out. So, seeking God’s intervention should be my advice to the nation. If we decided to vote President Buhari, the next person may also face challenges as President. It is God who enthrones leaders and we always have to go after the mind of God. Yes there is recession and hardship but God brought the president and certainly there is something He requires him to do. I think we should pray for God’s guidance and wisdom in seeking the way out.

The current period is considered as end time because we have many false men of God and the idea of church has become a kind of business, with many pastors not truly called by God. How do you cope with the challenge of acceptance, especially by women in Nigeria?

I believe everybody has the spirit of God in him or within him, whether you are a born again or not. God speaks to the Jews and he speaks to the Gentiles as well as Hindus and that is the work of the Holy Spirit. But I know that God sent me here because I have been away from Nigeria for over twenty something years and I have been traveling everywhere. I have decided to come to Nigeria now and I know that the people that God has prepared me to reach out to. They will be attracted to this ministry and I will leave that for the Holy Spirit.

You spoke of having your low times before you were arrested by God like Paul when in his way to Damascus. Can you share your own experience when you were called?

I was in the beer parlour one night and I had some issues and went into a room and shut myself there. I was there all night, crying to God to save me- that was 31 years ago. And I have a covenant with God and said I will never bow down to the gods of my fathers and mothers.

I denounced it and made a covenant with God that if I bow down to another god, he should kill me and that is how it was. God has been so faithful because there was a time I was admitted in the hospital for a year. I had a car accident and had infection in my bone for eight years. I believe that meeting God for the past years was not a coincidence. So, I am trying to meet women and tell them that no matter how low, you were created for greatness. The reason why we are laying emphasis on women is that they are quick to embrace things like this. Later we shall incorporate men because it is something that is going to happen every year. Thereafter, we shall begin to go from city to city if God enables us.