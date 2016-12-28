The Late Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim Babangida And How The Boon Still Flutters

Death is inevitable. Death is something we do not have control over, no matter how we wish to so do. Once it comes knocking at our doors, we open it willy-nilly. And nobody knows when he or she will die. If anything, we just have to be prepared for what comes after death. Good men and women must die, but death cannot kill their names.

George Eliot said, “Our dead are never dead to us, until we have forgotten them.”

So did death separate us from one of the greatest daughters of our time and mother of Africa, the late Dr. Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim Babangida, former first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1985-1993.

Dr. Mrs. Babangida was born on November 1, 1948 and died on December 27, 2009 in a hospital in the USA, after succumbing to cancer. May her soul eternally rest in peace, amin. Hajiya Maryam Babangida was seen as a freedom fighter for the poor and the disadvantaged, especially of women extraction. To her credit, she had a plethora of national and international awards, recognitions, honorary degrees, applause and traditional titles etc.

To begin with and surely too, there is nothing good that has not been said about that great departed queen and champion of women liberation and empowerment. However, mine is just a refresher of a sort, regarding her legacies, basically on two premises: gender equity and education enhancement. The late matriarch of the Babangidas did remarkably well in those areas.

But before I expand further, I need to highlight that the late Madam Babangida was the first wife of a Nigerian leader who pushed the boundaries of the office of the first lady by adding prestige, glitz, respect, service etc into it. No surprise because she did same when she was the President of the Nigeria Army Wives Association (NAOWA) between 1984 and 1985.

Now to the issue of better life programme. Better life for Rural Women, the sole pet project of the late Hajiya Babangida was launched in 1987 for the purpose of gender mainstreaming and giving the women a voice and a sense of belonging. The programme amazingly transformed the lives of millions of Nigeria and Africa women.

I recall clearly how teeming Nigerian women were lifted from obscurity to relative prominence; from backwardness to self reliance, through enhanced education, skills in arts and crafts, agriculture, business, medium and small scale entrepreneurship and so on, courtesy of the Better Life programme. Besides, so many others got assistance of tools and implements so as to boost their chosen trade even as some got cash support in order to prop their well being.

Certainly, millions of women experienced first hand, and for the very first time ever, the condiment of womanhood. It was a story of joy and success for a lot of rural poor at that time. Thus, whenever the late Mrs. Babangida visited any state in Nigeria, women and the masses came out like swamps of quelea birds, occupying major roads, adorning streets with regalia, carrying various inscriptions of Better Life for Rural women programme, its logo and portrait of its founder, heroine, dancing and chorusing ear lending paean just to acknowledge and appreciate her.

At such occasions, often, crowd control operations by security agents stretched to the limits because of large turnout of jubilant women of the host state(s). The success of the Better Life programme in Nigeria became a lodestone for its replication in the entire continent of Africa by its imitators. Hence, Better Life Programme for Rural Women became better life for African women. I am not surprised because most African countries and/or first ladies looked/look up to Nigeria for guidance and inspiration in matters of economic assistance, peace building, conflict resolution, attainment of independence, diplomatic row etc. It was in that spirit that the late Hajiya Babangida extended the threshold of empowering beyond the frontiers of Nigeria. Nothing can be service to the people more than that. Absolutely remarkable!

Secondly, as a mother, during her time, the former first lady of Nigeria covered a lot of ground in the sphere of education. Nelson Mandela of blessed memory said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”.

Consider Al-Amin International School (AIS) for example. It was founded by Her Excellency, the late Maryam Babangida from primary school later to secondary school and very soon to a full fledged university. AIS has world class facilities and teachers with international curriculum. The school has graduated top flight academics, scientist, administrators, beaurocrats, doctors, lawyers, pilot, engineers, architects etc. scattered all over the globe, conducting their affairs with finesse (imbibed from AIS). AIS students can be seen approaching life diligently and aptly solving problems with distinction and intellectualism. You will reason more with the vision of the founder of AIS when you see meaning in the words of Aristotle: “The educated differ from the uneducated as much as the living from the dead”. Please refer to the honor roll of AIS and you will fully grasp the point I am making.

Remember that with education comes wisdom and wisdom is wealth. What a great achievement by a visionary leader of her generation! By the way, this is just a dip in the ocean in terms of the legacies of our great mother, so gladly, the boon still flutters because amazingly, a best bet is found in Aisha Babangida, the subjects mothers projects with dexterity. Many factors converged to make Aisha Babangida successfully implement, with added success, the revolution started by her dear mum, as regards adding valuable impetus to the lives of African women. First, like her late mum, Aisha too is a mother. Do not forget motherly love and intuition? Secondly Hajiya Aisha learnt the ropes directly from her mother, mentor, role model and guide. Albeit, quietly therefore, she with support from her brothers and sisters still runs Better Life Programme for African Women, while Dr. Mohammed Babangida takes charge of AIS. I salute the entire children, true penny that you are and the pride of your late mum.

In conclusion, I would, as life continues to pray to Allah SWT to grant her the most exalted portion of paradise. Even in death, your mark on the sands of service to humanity remains with us indelibly. Let me, at this junction, with the highest respect, greet and once more condole our all time hero, father, leader, statesman, patriot, nationalist, pan africanist, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (GCFR) former President, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the seventh anniversary of passing away of his dear beloved wife.