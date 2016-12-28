Nigeria Needs At Least 10 Dangotes Competing With One Another

Mr. Tim Kayode Akano, Managing Director and CEO of New Horizon Systems Solutions, in this interactive session with the select journalists looks at the current economic recession and proffers way out. Chima Akwaja was there. Excerpts:

What has been the impact of this recession on businesses?

Frankly speaking, the time on the Nigeria watch right now is 15 minutes past the hour. By 2017, it will be half past the hour. And by 2018 it will be quarter to the hour. In a word, the year of full restoration is 2019! People should study how Americans survived in 1930, Argentines in 2001 and Japanese in 1989 and the on-going Venezuela economic crisis to prepare for the challenges ahead and to fully understand the signs of the times.

How can Nigeria profit from ongoing politico-economic shifts?

First, Nigeria should reposition itself as the Africa’s business hub. To that extent, we should encourage Lagos state government to build its proposed Airport in Lekki to international standard so that it can serve the African market. Two, Britain is single and searching for a new partner after fantastically but foolishly separating from the European Union recently. She has her eyes on China and Africa.

We have a good chance of marrying Britain cheap on our own terms if we get our acts together. England needs the African market more than any other thing now. Three, Japan is on the edge- it does not want Trump to throw her under the bus. Japan has a budget of $100 billion to invest in Africa and other developing countries. We should allow Britain and Japan to have access to the Federal government Free Trade Zone in Lekki, since the Chinese controls the Lagos Lekki Free Trade Zone.

PMB should move fast and either borrow or sell the refineries /other unproductive assets or do oil- for- cash deal at a competitive and transparent pricing to generate immediate cash to stop the nation from slipping into coma. If nothing tangible is done before June 2017, the consequences may be fatal for Nigeria. I am aware of a couple of Multilateral Funding Agencies that can fund projects in excess of the $30 billion which Nigeria is seeking for. Finally, as captain of the football team that has not scored a goal at half-time, PMB should fire his team members; 75 per cent of them can’t light matches!

Are there critical success factors that will drive the recovery of Nigeria’s economy?

There are five critical success factors I could put my hands upon immediately. First factor is Lagos. Second is Dangote. Third is Agriculture. Fourth is Abuja. Fifth is Direct Foreign Investments (FDI). Something big is going on in Lagos; unfortunately most analysts have not been able to connect the dots.

At the government level there is the Lagos State Mega City Project which includes the construction of the ambitious fourth Mainland bridge supported by JP Morgan which will gulp close to N1trillion and be ready in about three years. Also, at the government level there is another budget of close to N1trillion in 2017 for infrastructural development of Lagos.

At the private level there is- the Eko Atlantic City– the Africa Dubai city. When completed, about 500,000 quality residents and workers will inhabit the city. Secondly, the Lekki Free Trade Zone- about sixty companies are already within the Zone and more are to come – when completed it will house about one million quality workers and residents.

Also, the New Planet Team is putting together a $2.5 billion massive project that will put Lagos on the world map of tourism and hospitality permanently and serves as a catalyst for foreign exchange earner for Nigeria. This is one project that will support the Lagos State Government along the hospitality window and employ about 200,000 people.

You did mention Dangote as a critical factor, why?

The second critical success factor is Dangote. As at today, Dangote is to Nigeria what Samsung is to the Koreans, what Toyota is to the Japanese, what Ford is to the Americans and what TATA is to the Indians. The second biggest opportunity for Nigeria economic revival today is not Federal government, it is Dangote!

If an individual is investing over $20 billion to build a colony of companies that will put over 250,000 Nigerians to gainful employments- then it could be said without fear of contradiction that Dangote is more active than the federal government in creating jobs and wealth opportunities. But Nigeria needs at least 10 Dangotes competing with one another. Government should consciously groom local entrepreneurs and patronize locally made products.

The third critical success factor is Agriculture- I read what Minister Audu Ogbeh put together in the Green Altern ative Roadmap book the very day and very hour it came out. I believe we should become food- self-sufficient within three years with what I can see all around me from Anambra to Kebbi, Ebonyi, Niger, and others.

To get to the Promised Land, however, we have to discount the government role and see it as bonus if something good comes from Abuja. We are not competitive presently in any crop or product, save cassava. For instance, the number one Cocoa exporter in the world today is Ivory Coast, Yam is Ghana, and Plantain is Uganda. Kenya does extremely well in exporting flower to Europe.

Vietnam is the Cashew tiger, while India is Mango leader. America is wheat; Thailand and Cambodia are rice experts. The Audu Ogbeh book does not have strategies to compete and win Gold at the Agriculture Olympics Game; it only contains strategy to participate. This is something Abuja should look into and commission experts to work it out.

What are the fourth and fifth factors for Nigeria’s economic revival?

The fourth critical success factor is Abuja (i.e. what decisions PMB and his economic team take on foreign exchange rate, privatization, taxation, and rail lines construction). We need to throw away emotion and sell off all those government organizations that have become unprofitable. It is obvious to the blind that Nigerian government cannot run any business at a competitive profit. Imagine if we still hang on to NITEL by now? NNPC refineries cannot survive Dangote competition just the same way NITEL could not withstand MTN.

Fifth, there has been a continuous behind the scene in-flow of foreign direct investment in Lagos and some other parts of Nigeria. According to reports from Africa Capital Digest, Tana Africa Capital recently sold its 25 per cent interest in Promasidor Group to Ajinomoto Co. for $399 million. The deal came about as part of the Japanese manufacturer’s $532 million transaction to acquire a 33.3 per cent stake in the privately held FMCG Company.

Another one is tagged the biggest off-grid solar deal to date in Africa. Lumos Global, an off-grid solar company operating in Nigeria closed a $90 million round of debt and equity financing. There have been dozens of these deals going on in Nigeria of late which will all congregate in two to three years to strengthen the economy.

Based on the above on- going projects in Lagos (4th Mainland Bridge, Eko Atlantic City, Lekki Free Trade Zone and The New Planet and FDI) coupled with the dynamism of Governor Ambode of Lagos, I am convinced that over one million quality jobs will be created in the next three years and over $15 billion in foreign exchange conserved with concomitant multiplier effects in the economy.

Thus, our national currency, which has been suffering from erectile dysfunction will regain its erectility and potency and stand once again shoulder-to- shoulder with the American dollar. Here is the basis of my optimism that 2019 will be a turning point for Nigeria, and the premise is that 75 per cent of the recovery job will be private-sector-driven.

Why should Nigeria depend on Lagos for its economic revival- is it safe?

No it is not safe. Just the same way I have been advocating for the deliberate creation of ten Dangotes through government patronage of locally made goods in Nigeria for the past ten years, I will also advocate for the creation of six Regional Economic Development Hubs (REDH) in Kano, Yola, Jos, Enugu, Ibadan and Port Harcourt.