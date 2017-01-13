The President Needs To Sit Down With Real Economic Experts – Hon Faruk

Hon Abdulahi Umar Faruk represents Birnin Kebbi/Bunzai/Kalgo federal constituency of Kebbi State and in this interview with Ruth Choji, the lawmaker stated that the present economic team doesn’t seem to understand the situation in the country and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the private sector.

Are you concerned with the state of the Nigerian Economy?

I am part and parcel of one arm of the government, so I am worried.

Some have blamed the government for introducing harsh policies, immediately they came in, that led to the recession. What do you think?

One must understand where the president is coming from to understand where he is taking the nation to. Since independence, we have not managed our economy well. Also for the past 16 years, there has been gross mismanagement of the economy and to strengthen the economy in less than four years is not easy to achieve. The rot in the economy is so great that the president can only try to put things in motion and the result will start manifesting in eight years or so. The current activities of the government are in the right direction. First you have to stop corruption which is like a syndicate, both within and outside government. I think the administration is facing that direction. Everybody in Nigeria knows how deep corruption has eaten into our system.

Do you think the government is succeeding in their fight against corruption?

They are trying but because corruption has eaten deep into our system, it will take time and will power to tame it. But with determination, I am sure it can be reduced to an extent.

Some have advocated for capital punishment for corrupt government officials, do you subscribe to it?

We are in a democracy which means capital punishment is not in vogue. We are members of the United Nations which frowns at capital punishment, but we should go for the strictest punishment like life imprisonment or what will commiserate with the size of the offence.

Are you comfortable with government policy on forex?

This is one area that I believe the president needs to sit down with real economic experts. The current economic team doesn’t seem to understand the situation of our economy. There is no reason why he cannot think wider and bring the best hands we have in Nigeria because the ones we have now don’t seem to understand the Nigerian economy system.

The clashes between farmers and herdsmen is threatening the peace of the country, are you worried?

Any community crisis is not something that should be taken lightly. These crises between Nigerians are hindering our development. I think those perpetuating these crises should be apprehended and brought to book. Nobody is happy with what is happening, we only pray that the situation will be resolved before it goes further than this

The violence is not peculiar to the north-central alone, the south -south and south -east are also experiencing some level of crises, will you say the government is handling the situation well?

I think these things are perpetuated and sponsored by enemies of Nigeria. Because what will anybody gain from killing innocent people and destruction of properties? They are just taking Nigerian aground. No real or sane Nigerian will lift up arms against his brother. We love each other. The average Nigerian is peaceful and loving. So I believe that those going about, parading as herdsmen are nothing but mercenaries sponsored by other nations to destabilise and cause us problems. The government must try to see that, there is sanity. The south-south should be patient to see that’ the Ogoni cleanup is going on now and I know that there are other things in the offing too for them.

Who are these enemies of Nigeria you are talking about?

It could be developed nations who are afraid that if Nigeria is left to progress, it will affect their economy because Nigeria has all it takes to be a developed nation. If we have a peaceful nation and concentrate on reviving our national endowment, we can compete with the best in the world. We are spending on importation of rice and arms right now, but by the time we are peaceful, we cannot buy arms or import rice, we will farm our own food. So it is possible for a foreign nation to sponsor some of these crises. Look at the liberation of Sambissa, some foreigners were caught among the terrorists. Government needs to look at this angle and ensure that they engage these foreign nations because the more we keep quiet, these foreigners will continue to attack us through such crises.

You mention rice, there has been noise on Kebbi rice during the yuletide, what was it all about?

Kebbi State, from time immemorial was farming rice, what we needed was encouragement through funding. We have arable land and traditional ways of farming rice. The farmers now had support from government, that was why there was an explosion of Kebbi rice last year and I believe that, it will be better this year.

But do you think the federal government is serious about the agricultural sector because their policies only seem to be on paper?

I agree that we do more of the talking than acting. Government must now do more acting than talking. Nigeria is an agrarian society. We can support our farmers so we will stop importing any food. Kebbi can produce rice, corn and millet; other places can produce potatoes and other things. Nigeria has the capacity to farm for consumption and export if the sector is fully harnessed. If we can harness our solid minerals, Nigeria will be out of economic doldrums within 10 years. We need to name our enemies and make them stop causing us problems and also focus on things we need for economic survival. We cannot focus on farming now with the insecurity

Coming back to the House, they have just resumed. What should Nigerians expect?

They should expect the continuation of good development. For me, and some of the members, we have vowed that, this year’s budget will be free of scandals like padding or unnecessary delays. Nigerians should expect the best from the national assembly because we will be people oriented.

Do you think the 2017 budget will impact the lives of Nigerians positively, unlike the 2016 budget?

The 2016 budget came late and before we could appropriate and pass it, it was already May which means the economy was left with just six to seven months to work. But with the new zeal and passion of members that I am working with, the 2017 budget could be passed by February. Nigerians should also believe that things will get better this year.