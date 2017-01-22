PMB Has Done Well In Tackling Insecurity – Saulawa

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdo Saulawa, is the chairman, States Coordinators’ Forum, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) and BSO coordinator, Katsina State chapter. In this interview with DAVID ADUGE-ANI he spoke on the achievements of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari.

What is the assessment of your organisation about President Muhammadu Buhari administration?

My personal view and assessment of the present leadership in the country, under Muhammadu Buhari is that he has performed wonderfully well, because of the nature of government he inherited.

Let me say that when President Buhari took over in 2015, there was virtually nothing left in the federal government’s treasury. He met nothing on ground, except debts. And we know that our main source of income is crude oil. When he came into office, crude oil’s benchmark at that time was around 35 dollars per barrel. Government has to use 27 dollars to produce each barrel of oil in Nigeria.

So, virtually if you are using 27 dollars of oil to produce a barrel and you are selling at 35 dollars per barrel, you have almost eight dollars per barrel as profit. When you compare this with the past administration, which produced at the same rate of 27 dollars per barrel, but sold at about 135 dollars per barrel, with a profit of about one hundred plus.

Also when President Buhari took over, all these Niger Delta vandalisations and the violence in the region reduced crude oil production rates. Since his inception, the present administration has never produced a million barrels of oil per day. But when you compare this with the past administration under Goodluck Jonathan you will realize that they even produced about 2.5 million barrel of oil and even more per day.

So if you look at the way this administration is still paying workers salaries, you have to cherish the administration’s efforts, especially with the little resources at its disposal.

How do you react to the complaints from many Nigerians that things are hard, while poverty and hunger steer many Nigerians on the face?

The cause of this recession leading to the present hardship among Nigerians is the past administration. Really there is hardship in the country, but Nigerians have to exercise patience. This hardship must stop. So as far as I am concerned, there is no way you can meet a messed upon system and you will clean up in one day.

If you remember, in 1984 when Buhari took over as military Head of State, he equally met a messed up economy. Many Nigerians suffered it, but at the end of the day, even before he was overthrown things became better.

So I am highly optimistic that before the end of this year, every Nigerians will laugh, because all these hardship will be over. We are therefore appealing to Nigerians to be self-reliance and be patient because with time the hardship and difficulty we are going through will come to pass.

I believe that the relief is coming, but the only thing is that we should be prayerful and be patient. We should also be saying good things about the government, not the bad sides of it.

What about the issue of unemployment in the country?

Yes the issue of employment, really I cannot believe that there is unemployment in the country today. Since the coming of the present administration, they have employed more than 100,000 Nigerians, especially graduates. For instance the Police Service commission (PSC) has been employing. Also teachers have been employed and thirdly, the civil service has equally been employing.

But I will advise the youths that we should be self reliant, instead of depending on government employment. Relaying on government jobs will not fetch us anything, because after 35 years you are old and retired, what will you have. But if you are a welder or a farmer and you plant cocoa in your farm, nobody will come and remove it, since it is your investment.

What is your opinion on the monthly stipend of N5,000 being paid by the administration to the vulnerable in the society?

Yes, the payment is good, because it is going to alleviate the lives of the poor in the society, instead of them to become criminals. For instance, I saw some youths who benefitted from this payment in Bauchi State. Some of them invested the money in buying goats. And today, they are into goat rearing business, and I know that within few months these goats will multiply.

What about the Amnesty Programme of the administration in the Niger Delta region. Do you think the programme is working at the moment?

Yes, the Amnesty Programme is real. You see many people are misquoting the administration about the Amnesty Programme. Let me say that the Amnesty Programme has gotten the rightful leader, which is Brigadier-General Paul T. Boroh.

Boroh is doing very well and is checkmating the area and he is a very sincere personality, unlike other special assistants to the president on Amnesty Programme. I know that every kobo budgeted for the programme is paid to the former agitators

However the problem is with the leaders of the region. One thing I observed is that most of the past ministers, senators and governors in the area have their thugs in the area. I appeal to Mr. President that the amnesty should continue and even upgraded. Many of the former agitators have become self-employed. They are into agriculture, fisheries and other businesses as a result of the programme.

But if you believe that the Amnesty Programme is working in the Niger Delta region, how come we still hear of bombings of the oil installations in the area, which has led to scarcity of essential commodities such as kerosene and cooking gas in the country?

You will see that there is no sincerity among the elders of the avengers of Niger Delta region. I believe that the elders in the region know those breaking the pipelines. And one thing is that whenever you identify one of the groups, another group will emerge. They want to take the same thing the other group has taken. This is the problem.

These people are not invisible, because all the elders and traditional rulers in the area know these boys involved in the bombing activities in the region. In fact they push them to do it, not that they want to do it. I believe that the only remedy to the problem is to get the elders of each of the states to be involved in the surveillance of the oil installations in their states.

Also, we hear that the Boko Haram insurgents have been defeated. However there is killing of innocent citizens by this group, especially in the North-east. What actually is the problem?

I believe that the sect has been defeated, because if you have 100% and 90% has been captured, I believe that is defeat. The current bombing is being done by a very minute group of the sect, which I will call disgruntled elements. They are very few of them and they are living among the people. People living in those areas know them and they can identify them.

These people are not living in the bush, they living within the community. I must say that the present administration has tried in the area of security, compared with the previous administration. Now you can try from Abuja to Kaduna and to Kano freely. Even the menace of kidnappers in the country has subsided.

What is your advice to Nigerians?

Well, my advice to all of us is that we should try to a law-abiding citizen of this country. We should be vigilant and any where we notice any act, we should report to the security agencies. Also we should be prayerful. We should continue to pray and by the will of Allah every Nigerian will be happy. The present administration meant well for Nigeria.