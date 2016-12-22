FG Commends Free Medical Services For Poor Nigerians— Dec 22, 2016 9:14 pm | Leave a comment
Nigerians, living with certain medical conditions that require major surgeries but have been unable to seek healthcare services have been directed to visit any Federal Teaching Hospital and or Medical center for free treatment
The directive was given inline with the operations of the Rapid Response Initiative (RRI), which was inaugurated earlier this year to perform not less than 10,000 free surgeries on poor Nigerian indigenes in need.
The minister of health, Prof Isaac Adewole gave the directive on Thursday during a media interactive session at the just concluded Kuchigoro Primary Healthcare Center, Abuja.
“The only qualification you have is that you must be poor and we’ll do those surgeries that really put people into discomfort, Myomectomy cleft lips even VVF, many of them, this is being handled across the country in about 46 specialist centers”, he said.
Conducting a tour round the Kuchigoro health facility, the minister disclosed that about N550M has been earmarked for the revitalization of the first phase of primary health care centers, adding that the project is most important to the Federal Government as it strives to tackle maternal and child mortality in the country.
The new facility, which is yet to be commissioned, is meant to only take care of simple health issues, including taking of new births by mid wives ho have been stationed in its quarters to attend to patients both night and day.
