PMB Is Working Hard To Solve Economic Problem – APC Spokesman

President Muhammadu Buhari is working round the clock to solve the economic problem confronting the country and bringsuccour to Nigerians.The national publicity secretary of the party, MallamBolajiAbdullahi made this known during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state yesterday.Abdullahi spoke on the sideline of the official commissioning ofthe first girls private boarding secondary school in the state, Royal CrescentValley International Girls School, Kulende, Ilorin.

The APC spokesman said it will be unfair tosay the APC government has failed on the economic front, when it havea-four year tenure.

Though, he said the party acknowledged that there is hardship in the country,he urged Nigeriansto persevere as the current economic hardship will soon fizzle out.He argued that the economic recession does not amount to the economic failure of PresidentMuhammaduBuhari led government.Abdullahi said: “It will be unfair to say the APC government has failed on the economic front, when we have a-four year tenure. If you plant a mango tree that has four years gestation period, the fact that it is just germinating does not mean

your crop has failed.“There is so much hardship in the country at the moment and we are thefirst to acknowledge. But what gives us courage and comfort is thatthe federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of PresidentBuhari is working round the clock to solve this problem and bringsuccor to Nigerians. That is why 2017 budget has been tagged ‘Budgetof Recovery.’

“This is probably the necessary thing to do to make the kind of adjustment that we need to make as a country. We recognize that things are very difficult, but we believe by the grace of God if we all persevere we will have the kind of country that we all desire.” MallamAbdullahi hailed the gallantry of the Nigerian military for its recent takeover of the Sambisa forest, haven of the boko haram in Borno state.

Said he: “The recent takeover of the Sambisa forest by the military is a great accomplishment by the Nigerian army, the federal government and the APC government. You will recall that one of the cardinal pillars of our campaign in 2015 is to restore the security to Nigeria and defeat boko haram. So this is a major accomplishment in that direction.

“I want to seize this opportunity to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for his doggedness, commitment and of course, the Nigeria military and the gallant forces that fought this terrorism to a standstill. There is still a way to go. The girls are still missing, we have not recovered all of them.”