Nigerian Soldier Wins Lagos State Governor’s International Boxing Tournament

Private Lawal Rilwan of the Nigerian Army Sports Camp, has emerged overall Champion at the just concluded 2016 Edition of the Lagos State Governor’s International Boxing Tournament.

The tournament took place on Monday at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, Rilwan defeated Dotse Dekpakou of the Republic of Togo to emerge the overall best boxer, thus winning the 2016 Governor’s Belt.

LEADERSHIP recalled that Riliwan won the Gold Medal in the 60kg weight category of the boxing event of the recently held Nigerian Army Sports Festival 2016 held in Abuja in October.

Gen. Usman also confirmed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has congratulated Rilwan for winning the Championship.

“The Governor’s Belt as well known by all, is one of the oldest and most renowned boxing tournament in the country. It has been won by great boxers such as Eddy Ndukwu, Obisia Nwakpa and Davidson Andeh among others.

“The champion and his highly valued trophy will be formally presented to the Chief of Army Staff at the Army Headquarters, Abuja later,” the statement said.