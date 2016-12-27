Group Flays FG’s Nonchalant Act On Agbarha-Olor Born Soldier Allegedly Killed By Boko-Haram Sect

A social cultural group, Uvwie General Improvement Union (UGIU) has

raised concern on the nonchalant act of the Federal Government over

the death of one of its own, Lt Col Otobrise Umusu allegedly killed by

Boko Haram Insurgency.

The group alleging foul play by Federal Government’s refusal to show

concern, however called on President Mohammed Buhari as a matter of

urgency show concern to the family of the slain soldier by the

notorious Islamic Group Boko Haram Sect on Monday 12th, 2016 in Zare

near Gudumbail 250 kilometer away from Maiduguri.

In a statement issued and signed on Tuesday by the President General

of the group, Chief Austin Ukuwrore, a copy made available to our

reporter, urged the President to constitute Investigative Committee to

look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Lt Col Umusu

after he was injured by the improved explosive device that allegedly

led to his bleeding to death.

While the group also appealed to the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi

Okowa, Ukokor’ivie, (Association of Traditional Rulers), Human Rights

Activists and other Public Spirited Nigerians to prevail on the

presidency to yield to its call, the group noted that the slain

soldier died on duty while defending the unity of Nigeria, adding that

as such his death should not be treated with levity and Questioned why

he military authority failed to issue a statement on his death, or pay

condolence visit to the family.

The group’s statement disclosed that since the death of the soldier,

no military personnel or government officials have visited the family

or send gifts to his wife and children he left behind, adding, we are

pained by the neglect of our son, he was killed by Boko Haram Sect,

the President should set up committee to investigate the circumstances

that led to his death, his wife and children are suffering nobody

cares apart from we his group kinsmen, we need President Buharri to

intervene”.

The statement further reads “His sudden tragic death is an irreparable

loss not only to his family but to Urhobo nation, Delta State and

Nigeria, we want FG’s intervention