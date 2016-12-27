Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Trump Calls UN ‘Talk Shop’
Gov Ayade Debunk Reports Of Robbery In Calabar Festival Village
We Encourage Strong Opposition, Mega Party No Threat – Oyegun
Uganda Football Team Boat Capsizes
Home / News / World / Trump Calls UN ‘Talk Shop’
trump-wins

Trump Calls UN ‘Talk Shop’

— Dec 27, 2016 10:55 pm | Leave a comment

President – elect, Donald Trump has criticised the United Nations, calling the international organisation a mere ‘talk club.’

This comes days after the UN passed resolution on Israel regarding its settlements in Gaza and East Jerusalem, considered occupied territory.

According to media reports,  Trump had lobbied against  Resolution 2334, which had described Israel’s settlements in Gaza and East Jerusalem as illegal and an obstacle to peace with Palestine.

According to media reports, in a tweet on Monday, Trump had pointed out that the 193-member body has great potential.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”, the tweet said.

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5061

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns