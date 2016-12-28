Tor Tiv’s Selection: Akume Appeals Against Litigation

All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Benue State and Senator representing the Benue North East senatorial district, Dr George Akume, has appealed to those who contested for the Tor Tiv stool in the last exercise not to resort to litigation.

He made the appeal at Saint Christopher’s Parish, Wannune, during a thanksgiving mass to mark his 63rd birthday yesterday.

The former governor disclosed that he and the incumbent, Samuel Ortom, resolved to appeal to the contestants to accept the selection in good faith in the collective interest of the Tiv people.

The legislator stated that as a sign of his support for the selection of Professor James Ayatse as Tor Tiv the fifth he has made his Gboko residence available for the paramount ruler to occupy until the completion of the renovation of his palace.

Senator Akume who was accompanied by his wife, Regina, expressed appreciation to God for his elevation in life and promised that he would use his position to promote unity, peace and progress in the land.

He explained that Governor Ortom was represented at the Mass by his special adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Titus Zam, because he had told him that the event was to be low key.

In his sermon, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Titus Ashwe, described the celebrant as a special gift to the people who has touched uncountable lives as well as various religious denominations besides his contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria.

He urged the celebrant to forgive those who may have offended him in the course of his life and move on.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the former deputy governor, Chief Steve Lawani, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Terkimbi Ikyange, Majority Leader, Benjamin Adanyi, members representing Tarka and Obi constituencies, Bem Mngutyo and Nick Eworo, members of the state executive council, sole administrators of local government areas and people from all works of life.