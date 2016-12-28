AMAC Marshal Guards Nab Fleeing Boko Haram Member

The security outfit of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC Marshal has apprehended a middle-aged man suspected to be a fleeing member of the Boko Haram sect in Abuja.

The suspect, who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at exactly 4:30pm yesterday at Utako market shortly after he arrived the market premises with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck preaching at the market.

The suspected boko haram member confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there who are out to unleash the final mayhem on innocent Nigerians.

While handing him over to the Nigerian army of Mambila baracks at the Berger mosque, the Marshal General of AMAC marshal, Kasim Chicha, said the AMAC marshal are out to assist the conventional security agencies in the council to tackle security situation in AMAC.

He, therefore, called on the residents to be security conscious and stay at alert at every point in time, adding that the AMAC marshal will always do everything within its reach to protect AMAC residents and commended the effort of the council chairman Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido for creating the Security outfit for the security of the council.

The Suspect has been taken to Mambila baracks for further investigation.