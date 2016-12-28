Amosun Pays N1.5bn Severance Package To 663 Beneficiaries

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has distributed

cheques totalling N1.5 billion for the payment of severance allowances to 663 former political office holders in the State.

Beneficiaries of the Wednesday’s payment include those who served under Amosun’s predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel between 2007-2011 and those that served during his first tenure between 2011-2015.

Amosun who gave out cheques to some of the beneficiaries at the Arcade ground, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the State capital, stressed that his administration would continue to be committed, not only to the welfare of the State’s civil servants but also to political appointees.

The Governor disclosed that he was able to clear the allowances and six outstanding he was owing the workers from the N10.6billion the State got from the Federal government.

Explaining why some political appointees didn’t benefit from the

gesture, Amosun said all beneficiaries must have served the state for at least three years to qualify.

He noted that the Federal government advised all States to use at least 25 percent of the money to pay parts of the outstanding they owed the workers, saying that “the State is not only spending 25percent but we have exhausted all the money on workers welfare”.

His words, “It doesn’t matter which political party you are or under which administration you have served, what matters is that you have served the Stare diligently and you are being rewarded for your services.”

“We will continue to formulate policies that will promote the wellbeing of our workers and we are committed to provision of enabling environment for our workforce.”

Amosun seized the opportunity of the occasion to charge the State workers and political appointees to be rededicated and committed to the service of the State.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Aare Tunde Alabi, the former Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs under Daniel’s administration commended the Governor for the gesture, saying that, “theGovernor has shown that he is a Governor of everybody as his gesture doesn’t have any political party colouration”.

“I also want to thank the Governor for the transformation of the

State to an enviable State in the country”.