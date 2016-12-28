Nigerian News from Leadership News
Strong Earthquake Hits Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency has announced an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3, hitting eastern Japan yesterday. The Agency also added that no tsunami warning was given.

According to reports, there were no immediate news of damage or injuries but the quake itself, which took place at about 09:38 pm and 12:38 GMT,  shaking buildings in the capital, Tokyo.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc has also said there were no irregularities at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where one of the world’s worst nuclear accidents occurred after a March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The 2011 quake of magnitude 9 was the strongest that was ever recorded in Japan, and it resulted in a tsunami that destroyed the cooling function at the Fukushima plant.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, no nuclear facilities in Japan were showing signs of abnormalities after Wednesday’s quake and power outages were not reported.

