30 Plateau Communities Sign Peace Accord

Over 30 communities in Plateau south senatorial zone have agreed to end years of hostilities, which have culminated in the death of hundreds of people in the area.

The communities in the six local government areas comprise of Langtang north, Langtang south, Mikang, Qua’an pan, Shendam and Wase local government areas, resolved to put aside their differences and live in peace irrespective of tribe or religion.

The agreement was brokered by the Geneva, Switzerland-based centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, HD, which is an independent mediation organization, dedicated to helping improve global response to armed conflict. It has been mediating in the inter-communal disputes in Plateau and Kaduna states.

The historic occasion tagged, ‘The Southern Plateau Peace Declaration’, was witnessed by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington, his German counterpart, Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, assistant inspector-general of police, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (Rtd); Plateau state governor, Mr. Simon Lalong; transition committee chairmen of the six local government areas; traditional rulers and member representing Wase federal constituency, Idris Majei; amongst others.

Lalong, who was elated by the development, said that the state has enjoyed relative peace in the two years of his administration, which has enabled him concentrate on delivering democracy dividends to the people.

He told the communities that by continuously engaging in crisis, money meant for development will be diverted into private pockets in the guise of security votes, adding that he was amazed at billions of Naira siphoned by the previous administration and when he made inquiries he was told that they were expended on security.

While commending HD for their efforts in southern zone, the governor recalled that the organization had achieved similar feat in the northern zone where it worked with Afizere, Anaguta, Berom, Fulani, Hausa, Igbo, South-south and the Yoruba communities, which had resulted in peaceful co-existence in the Northern senatorial zone.

He said, “I must say that the peace process has laid the ground for strong foundations, upon which more effective long-term work in peace building, will logically develop and progress,” stressing that it was

for this reason that he established the Plateau Peace Agency.

The US ambassador said that his country is interested in peace on the Plateau because Nigeria is an important partner that the US could not ignore.

Chairman of the occasion, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, recalled with nostalgia how many people had loved to live in Plateau because of the serene environment and expressed optimism that those days would surely come back.