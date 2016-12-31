PDP: Factional Chairman Kicks Against Impunity

The factional national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has assured that impunity will no longer be allowed to thrive in the party.

Sherrif who stated this yesterday during a visit to Benue state stressed that the party lost election in 2015 thus reducing the number of its governors which stood at 28 to only 12 all because of impunity of the supposed leaders of the party.

The factional national chairman who recalled that he was begged in his home by the leaders of the PDP to come and lead the party said he gave them a condition then that if he must lead, the power must return to the people.

“The leaders of the PDP came and begged me to come and lead the party and I gave them a condition that if I would lead, the owners of the party must be allowed to power the party. Until you realize what you did wrong, you can never get it right.”

“It is sad that the party which had 28 governors before 2015 cannot boast of more than 12 governors today all because of impunity. That impunity will no longer be allowed to thrive in this party. How can a few persons just sit down and decide or control the entire party. I have paid my dues in the field of politics.”

“This party must be given to the owners which is the grassroots. You don’t build a house without foundation. Our party doesn’t have room for a caretaker. It is not in the constitution of the party.