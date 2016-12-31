Now That Ibori Is Released, What Next?

The release of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanife Ibori from a prison in London and the jubilation that followed has continued to generate mixed reactions, OMONU YAX-NELSON writes.

William Shakespeare, the classic English writer, in his book, “Julius Caesar,” said, “When beggars die, there is no comet seen, but heavens blaze forth at the death of Kings”.

The news of the release of the maverick second executive governor of the big heart state, Delta, James Onanife Ibori, attracted wild jubilation by his political associates, stooges, friends, kinsmen. Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, the country home of Ibori, went agog.

Political friends who have the wherewithal hopped into the next available flights to celebrate with him. One of such public figures is Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who served in different capacities under Ibori. Senator Nwaoboshi currently represents Delta North senatorial district.

Those who could not afford to travel to London for the triumphant return, spoke with Ibori on phone and coordinating the celebration back home.

Some media outfits, not LEADERSHIP, reported that the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, was waiting to receive Ibori, upon his return to Nigeria. It was gathered that his friends, beneficiaries and supporters had begun moves to resuscitate his businesses and investments across the country to reintegrate him back into the “system”.

His “enormous controversial fortunes”, allegedly stolen from the state, was said to have been reduced after he left office in 2007, with the seizure of his property and cash by foreign governments.

Okowa, who was part of Ibori’s eight-year government, is said to be in constant touch with him through intermediaries regularly sent to the UK.

A close source to the government told newsmen that Okowa’s regular emissaries to Ibori included a former chairman of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), an influential member of the State Transition Committee and official of the state organ which manages 13 per cent revenue accruing to oil communities.

The source said: “Ibori was instrumental to Okowa’s emergence as the candidate of the PDP as well as victory in the April governorship election. The governor is only showing his gratitude by giving Ibori’s allies key positions in his State Executive Council (Exco).

As part of the preparation, streets in Oghara were reportedly being decorated just as hotels and drinking joints underwent renovations to give the city a complete facelift.

However, this development, i.e., the extent of celebration has since sparked divided opinions. Some observers have questioned the moral justification for the jubilation, especially, against the backdrop of the war against corruption. And the ‘almost’ irreparable damage the menace Of corruption has done to society, including Delta State.

Moralists are of the opinion that, the wild jubilation that followed the release from of a man convicted of plundering commonwealth, running into hundreds of billions of naira, is an indication of the sick-state of our collective morality and consciences.

They frown at a values system, where people celebrate wealth, no matter its sources. Again, while those who steal goat, yam and worthless things are abhorred, lynched, stigmatized and hauled into long jail term, those who stole billions of naira of commonwealth are honored with red carpet reception, chieftaincy titles and awards.

Conversely, other observers, attempt to rationalize the celebration along lines of his benefactors keeping faith with him regardless of his ordeal. They argue that the celebration is reminiscent of the biblical prodigal son, whose father threw a party for him after he has gone astray and wasted his inheritance.

While the debate over the morality of the celebration lingers, political pundits are pondering on the post-prison political relevance of Ibori.

They are questioning; is the euphoria that followed his release an indication of continuous relevance.

A section of political thinkers believe it is easier for a half-burnt firewood to catch fire. For them the jubilation that followed Ibori’s release is an indication of his continued relevance. They also contended that, it makes Ibori, the bride of the political forces, currently aligning and realigning for 2019.

This school of thought argue that, all that the Urhobo High Chief need to do, is to oil his political machinery. If indication from grapevine is anything to go by, Ibori’s imprisonment was just ‘physical’. Politically, he was said to have plotted his graph, perfectly, from his cell in foreign prison.

Analysts says, if the video making the round is anything to go by; Ibori was among the political forces that influenced the choice of the current National Assembly leadership. Though, official statements from the National Assembly, especially, the green chamber has dissociated Dogara’s emergence from the London connection.

They believe that Ibori’s political foothold on, especially, Delta politics remained unbroken despite his physical absence. This observer said was because Dr Emmanuel Oduaghan, Ibori’s cousin, who succeeded him in 2007, didn’t want to rock the boat. And has maintained the political structure, inherited from Ibori.

However, others are not so optimistic about the political future of Ibori. According to them, being an ex-convict dampens moral authority, as he may be subjected to ridicule by the opposition. They cited the example of Chief Olabode George, who was sentenced to prison for corruption-related allegation. Since his release from prison, despite the fact that a higher court exonerated him, the dent caused by that sentence chipped away at his political dominance.

They also cited the plight of the former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbenedion, who, though, used plea bargain to escape imprisonment, remained in political limbo, judging by the result of the March 29, Edo State governorship election.

Worse for Ibori is that, he might want to keep low profile upon his return, so that the power that be or those he offended in his days as one of the arrow head of the speculated cabal in the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s government, especially when he (Yar’Adua) was inhibited by ill health.

Some analysts have argued that Ibori’s predicament was orchestrated by the power that be, especially, President Goodluck Jonathan and the Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark. It was believed that Jonathan, having succeeded his late boss, Yar’Adua needed to neutralize the ‘cabals’, in post-Yar’Adua era.

Speculations are still very rife that Ibori may likely be rearrested when he return to Nigeria. Though, it is yet to be officially verified, the office of the Attorney General is said to be mulling the idea of arraigning Ibori for offering bribe of 15 million dollars to then EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu.

Already there are reports former EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu is ready to testify against Ibori, if he is rearrested and arraigned.

Because of this delicate balance, Ibori might want to trade his political pride for safety by keeping low political profile. Others say, Ibori would have considered decamping to the ruling APC, but because of the anti-corruption stand of Buhari’s government, he might not be welcomed as an ex-high profile prisoner.

In retrospect, Ibori’s travail begun when corruption charges was brought against him by the government of former President Obasanjo were among many begun by Ribadu against former officials of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Ribadu additionally alleged that Ibori attempted to bribe him to drop the charges with a cash gift of $15 million, which Ribadu immediately lodged in the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN. The cash remains with the CBN as an exhibit.

On December 17, 2009, a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, discharged and acquitted Ibori of all 170 charges of corruption brought against him by EFCC, but the antigraft commission filed an appeal against the December 17, 2009 judgement. In April 2010, about three months after the takeover of government by Goodluck Jonathan, Ibori’s case file was reopened.

A new charge that he embezzled N40 billion was pressed against him. Attempts to arrest him were unsuccessful. It was reported that he fled from Abuja to Lagos and then to the creeks of Oghara, his homeland in the Niger Delta. It was reported that armed militias guarded him and they once had a shootout with security forces.

He claimed that the charges were frivolous and that he was a victim of political persecution. After that, Ibori fled Nigeria, prompting the EFCC to request the assistance of Interpol, which paid off on May 13, 2010, as Ibori was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, under Interpol arrest warrants, issued from United Kingdom courts and enacted by the Metropolitan Police. He was granted bail pending an extradition hearing, and a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the United Kingdom would “seek Mr. Ibori’s extradition”.

On July 12, 2010 the then Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, revealed that Ibori had used Delta State as collateral for N40 billion loan when he was governor. The Federal Government and the United Kingdom then agreed to work together on Ibori’s extradition to the United Kingdom even as the Dubai authority restricted his movement.

He was however reported to be seeking political asylum in Dubai on May 27, 2010. Ibori’s case and extradition became one of the longest, most complex and expensive operations mounted by Scotland Yard in recent years, with prosecutors alleging that companies owned by Ibori and his family were beneficiaries from the sale of state assets, including shares in a mobile telephone operator, as well as crude oil deliveries. On Thursday June 10, 2010, the EFCC confirmed that Ibori was in custody awaiting extradition to the UK.

In London, where Ibori was sought in the case of money laundering, the authority continued with the prosecution of his associates who were in the dock for helping him to launder money.

On June 1 and 2, 2010, UK juries found Ibori’s sister, Christine Ibie-Ibori and his associate, Udoamaka Okoronkwo, guilty on counts of money laundering, in a verdict delivered at the Southwark Crown Court, London. Ibori, via his media aide released a statement questioning the validity of the verdict, which he claimed absolved the two other women, Ms Okoronkwo and Adebimpe Pogoson who were charged alongside his sister.

The jury’s verdict of June 2, 2010 however returned a guilty decision against Okoronkwo as well. Christine Ibie-Ibori and Udoamaka Okoronkwo were each sentenced to 5 years in prison on Monday June 7, 2010 by the UK court even as the defence counsel pleaded for mercy that the convicts were merely manipulated by Ibori.

Accused of stealing US$250 million from the Nigerian public purse, Ibori pleaded guilty to 10 counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud at Southwark Crown Court, London on February 27, 2012. On Tuesday, April 17, 2012, Southwark Crown Court sentenced Ibori to 13 years for his crimes.

Following the guilty plea, the EFCC brought before an Appeal Court the 6-year-old ruling of a Federal High Court in Asaba, which acquitted Ibori in 2009.

The EFCC sought the court to set aside the ruling of the lower court on the grounds that the presiding judge, Justice Awokulehin, erred in law while delivering his judgement.

A three-man panel of justices at the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal on May 15, 2014, ruled that the ex- governor has a case to answer. With this judgment, Ibori may face further trial in Nigeria upon the completion of his jail term in London.

Among possessions confiscated were; a house in Hampstead, North London, worth £2.2m; a property in Shaftesbury, Dorset, for £311,000; a £3.2m mansion in Sandton, near Johannesburg, South Africa; a fleet of armoured Range Rovers valued at £600,000; £120,000 Bentley Continental GT; a Mercedes-Benz Maybach 62 bought for €407,000 cash, that was shipped directly to his mansion in South Africa.

However, as the celebration of his release fades, his next political move, ( if any and if he remains as popular as he was) might define not just the politics of Delta State, but perhaps the country.