Quality Education: CSOs Task FG On Transparency— Dec 31, 2016 9:00 pm | Leave a comment
A coalition of Civil Society Organization (CSOs) has called on the Federal and State Governments to ensure CSOs and the general public is enlightened about projects embarked upon in rural and urban areas.
They made the call at a Stakeholders Consultative Forum organized by the Save The Child Initiative (STCI) in Abuja.
The Forum focused on accountability and transparency in the utilization of Universal Basic Education (UBE) marching grant in the Federal Capital Territory.
Fielding questions from Journalists, the Executive Director Human Development Initiative, Mrs. Olufunsho Owasanoye, represented by Mr. Johnson Ibidapo said, available information would direct Nigerians on how to demand for quality basic education.
“Imagine that you have a school in your community, the roofs are leaking, information tells you who to report to, information tells you if there is a set aside funds for its repair, but you see SBMCs, PTAs coming together, some of them contribute money to fix it, whereas there are provisions”, he said.
Speaking during a town hall meeting in Abuja, the Zonal Coordinator of Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (SACEFA) Mr. Abanka Musa expressed dissatisfaction over seeming secrecy on the part of government officials on issues of common good.
He said, “We, from the Civil Society point of view, we are calling on the Government to involve us right from the planning stage, a situation where a project has been identified, either by the community and the government only to call us at the end to come and see, I do not think it is an ideal thing, we don’t want to be confused; when SUBEB and UBEB will be claiming responsibility for same project.”
Latest Posts
-
9:06 pm
Airtel Red Hot Promo Made Me Realize My Entrepreneurship Dream – Airtel Customer
— Comment
-
9:00 pm
Quality Education: CSOs Task FG On Transparency
— Comment
-
8:59 pm
One Lagos Fiesta: Sunny Ade, Others To Usher Lagosians Into 2017
— Comment
-
8:53 pm
New Year: Those Who Diverted IDPs’ Funds Will Be Punished – PMB
— Comment
-
8:47 pm
APC Urges Nigerians To Be More Patient With Government In 2017
— Comment
-
5:17 pm
PMB Begins Move To Execute ECOWAS Mandate On The Gambia
— Comment
-
5:14 pm
Kadpoly ASUP Commence Indefinite Strike
— Comment
-
5:05 pm
2017 Won’t Be Hard Like 2016, Says Dogara
— Comment
-
4:23 pm
PMB Congratulates Enyi Of Aba On 88th Birthday
— Comment
-
3:51 pm
Katsina Govt Partners CBN, Unveils Marshal Plan For Rice Production
— Comment
Poll
Photo Gallery
PRESIDENT BUHARI SWEARS-IN INEC COMMISSIONERS DURING FEC AT THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PRESIDENTIAL VILLA, ABUJA
Exchange Rate
Leadership Community Login
Daily Columns
-
MondayPreparing Amnesty Programme For Safe by By Paul Tarela Boroh Dec 26th | Comments
As the end of year approaches, it naturally lends itself for reflection. A stocktaking which in a sense, is the circle of life itself; a constant process of inevitable change…
-
TuesdayChange Starts With Me Sonnet by Hannatu Musawa Dec 28th | Comments
This week, it’s a Sonnet I’ve chosen to write, As we usher a new year amidst so much fright. Nigerians are hit with a poverty smite, That has reached quantum…
-
WednesdayPeople Of The Year 2016 by Hannatu Musawa Dec 21st | Comments
PERSON OF THE YEAR 2016: PRESIDENT ELECT, DONALD.J TRUMP The greatest single news event of 2016 took place on November 9 when the American electorate went to the polls to…
-
ThursdayMagu And The Many Questions by By Abba Mahmood Dec 29th | Comments
Mr Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, a senior police officer and one of the pioneer staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as acting…
-
FridayPlastic Rice, Indian Jollof, And Adeboye’s Gift To Fayose by Azubuike Ishiekwene Dec 30th | Comments
Superstition is the common thread. And that’s a commodity that’s never in short supply around here, even in a time of recession. When I first saw the headline on social…
-
SaturdayFuel-Filled Yuletide As Baru Raises The Bar In Products Availability by By Earnest Ajala Dec 31st | Comments
The time was December 2015 and the venue, filling stations across towns and cities, the nook and crannies of the country. The stage was that of chaos, anarchy, commotion, stress,…
-
SundayIt Could Be Debt Relief… 2 by Osita Chidoka Dec 25th | Comments
Last week I published the first part of an article I wrote in 2005 arguing against paying $12 billion for debt relief when the nation was and remains in dire…