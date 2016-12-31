Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Airtel Red Hot Promo Made Me Realize My Entrepreneurship Dream – Airtel Customer
Quality Education: CSOs Task FG On Transparency
One Lagos Fiesta: Sunny Ade, Others To Usher Lagosians Into 2017
New Year: Those Who Diverted IDPs’ Funds Will Be Punished – PMB 
Home / Education / News / Quality Education: CSOs Task FG On Transparency
minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu

Quality Education: CSOs Task FG On Transparency

— Dec 31, 2016 9:00 pm | Leave a comment

A coalition of Civil Society Organization (CSOs) has called on the Federal and State Governments to ensure CSOs and the general public is enlightened about projects embarked upon in rural and urban areas.

They made the call at a Stakeholders Consultative Forum organized by the Save The Child Initiative (STCI) in Abuja.

The Forum focused on accountability and transparency in the utilization of Universal Basic Education (UBE) marching grant in the Federal Capital Territory.

Fielding questions from Journalists, the Executive Director Human Development Initiative, Mrs. Olufunsho Owasanoye, represented by Mr. Johnson Ibidapo said, available information would direct Nigerians on how to demand for quality basic education.

“Imagine that you have a school in your community, the roofs are leaking, information tells you who to report to, information tells you if there is a set aside funds for its repair, but you see SBMCs, PTAs coming together, some of them contribute money to fix it, whereas there are provisions”, he said.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Abuja, the Zonal Coordinator of Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (SACEFA) Mr. Abanka Musa expressed dissatisfaction over seeming secrecy on the part of government officials on issues of common good.

He said, “We, from the Civil Society point of view, we are calling on the Government to involve us right from the planning stage, a situation where a project has been identified, either by the community and the government only to call us at the end to come and see, I do not think it is an ideal thing, we don’t want to be confused; when SUBEB and UBEB will be claiming responsibility for same project.”

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5162

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns