Magu Visits Abuja IDPs’ Camp With Reassuring Message

While debates continue to rage over his role as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, encouraged persons displaced by the insurgency in the North-east not to be demoralised by their present predicament but to remain strong, as their travails would soon come to an end.

Magu, speaking when he visited two camps for displaced persons in Kuchigoro and Area One axes of Abuja, said: “I am aware that most of you never expected that you will find yourselves in this predicament.

“There are things we, as human beings, cannot change, but, whatever situation we find ourselves, we can make the most of it. That is the reason I am here today; to tell you that I feel your pains and to celebrate this special season with you,” Magu said.

He urged the IDPs to be disciplined and stay out of crime, just as he assured them of the government’s determination to bring an end to their suffering.

Also, Magu assured that, with peace gradually returning to the North-east, it would not be long before they returned to the comfort of their homes.

The EFCC boss distributed various food items to thousands of dwellers at the camps.