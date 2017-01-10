Cote D’Ivoire PM Resigns With Cabinet

The Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, Daniel Duncan has yesterday, declared that he and his entire government were stepping down.

According to a local media report, the cabinet reshuffle had already been anticipated, but was however delayed due to mutiny by soldiers over pay.

Meanwhile, a new cabinet is expected to be in place by today, Tuesday, a report pointed out.

The resignation is said to be standard procedure as it follows legislative elections in December. It however comes at a time of growing speculation that an ex rebel leader Guillaume Soro is responsible for Friday’s mutiny as he is aiming for the prime ministerial post or the vice presidency.

The mutiny commenced on Friday as aggrieved soldiers in Bouake demanded their bonus payments and took over the city.

Soldiers positioned across the country did same shortly thereafter with the situation on Saturday, resulting into the taking over of the military headquarters in Abidjan, the largest city in CoteD’Ivoire.