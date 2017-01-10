Police Confirms 8 Persons Dead In Borno Suicide Attacks

The Borno State Police command has confirmed five suicide bombers, two civilians and a Civilian JTF member dead in two separate attacks on Sunday night in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Maiduguri on Monday, the police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku said in the first attack, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a Military checkpoint when the improvised explosive device (IED) strapped to their bodies exploded, killing all of them and a member of Civilian JTF.

He said two AK47 rifles were recovered from them, while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.

In the second attack, DSP Victor Isuku said four persons, including two female suicide bombers died at the suicide attack at Kaleri area of Gwange in Maiduguri.

“Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today. Normalcy has since returned to these areas “, said DSP Victor Isuku , PPRO Borno.