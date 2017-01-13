Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Civil Servant, 45, Docked Over N46m Fraud
Malabu Oil $466m Bribe Scandal: Why We Kick Against UK, Italy Involvement In Probe – Ijaw Youths
Police Takes Over Ekiti Federal Varsity As Protest Turns Violent
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Saraki To Represent PMB At Jummat Prayers
Home / #ChibokGirls / News / FG Writes Malala, Says All Hands On Deck To Release Chibok Girls

FG Writes Malala, Says All Hands On Deck To Release Chibok Girls

— Jan 13, 2017 2:29 am | Leave a comment

The federal government has assured that all hands are currently on deck to ensure the safe return of the Chibok girls who are still in captivity.

Responding to a letter written to President Mohammedu Buhari, by Ms. Malala Yousafzai, the co-founder of the Malala Fund, President Buhari said while he cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the girls due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations, he assured that there was no going back in release of chibok girls.

The statement said, ‘’Rest assured, however, of the doggedness, commitment and sincerity of the Nigeria’s Federal Government towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls, and indeed all others still in captivity.’’

In the letter, dated  Jan. 10, 2017 and signed on his behalf by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the president said the gallant troops of the Nigerian military have recently scored a great victory by seizing control of the Sambisa forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram elements who are responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok girls.

He said, however, that in line with his pledge that Boko Haram will not be considered defeated without the rescue of the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by the insurgents, the military, the State Security Service and the other security agencies are intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom for all those who remained in captivity.

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5485

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns