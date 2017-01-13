FG Writes Malala, Says All Hands On Deck To Release Chibok Girls

The federal government has assured that all hands are currently on deck to ensure the safe return of the Chibok girls who are still in captivity.

Responding to a letter written to President Mohammedu Buhari, by Ms. Malala Yousafzai, the co-founder of the Malala Fund, President Buhari said while he cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the girls due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations, he assured that there was no going back in release of chibok girls.

The statement said, ‘’Rest assured, however, of the doggedness, commitment and sincerity of the Nigeria’s Federal Government towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls, and indeed all others still in captivity.’’

In the letter, dated Jan. 10, 2017 and signed on his behalf by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the president said the gallant troops of the Nigerian military have recently scored a great victory by seizing control of the Sambisa forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram elements who are responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok girls.

He said, however, that in line with his pledge that Boko Haram will not be considered defeated without the rescue of the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by the insurgents, the military, the State Security Service and the other security agencies are intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom for all those who remained in captivity.