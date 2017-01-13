Rivers Rerun: PDP Accuses Police Of Arresting 21 INEC Staff

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Nigeria Police Force of arresting and transferring to Abuja, no fewer than 21 ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who participated in the just concluded legislative rerun election in Rivers State.

The party alleged that most of the affected ad-hoc staff, who were arrested on Wednesday night and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), before being moved to Abuja yesterday, were those that served in areas where candidates of the PDP won.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Felix Obuah, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by his media aide, Jerry Needam, regretted that the ugly development came barely 24 hours after the 15-man Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on the rerun election in the state, visited Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The statement reads in part, “24 hours after the 15 man panel set up by the Inspector General of Police to investigate the alleged violence during the December 10, 2016, re-run election in Rivers State visited the State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, in Government House, Port Harcourt, information available to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State, confirmed that 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).