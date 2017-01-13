Sudanese President Leaves Hospital After Heart Procedure— Jan 13, 2017 10:52 am | Leave a comment
Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir left hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterisation according to agency report on Friday.
“The Presidency confirmed that Al Bashir has undergone an exploratory cardiac catheterisation at Royal Care hospital and the results were very reassuring,’’ a presidency official told the news agency,
He said that the president left the hospital immediately after the procedure. (Reuters/NAN)