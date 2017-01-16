Emir Of Lapai Hosts 7-day Fidau Prayer For Kure

More sympathisers have continued to visit Hajiya Zainab Kure, wife of the late former Niger State governor, Abdulkadir Kure and the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, as the Emir of Lapai, Engr Umar Bago Tafida hosted a seven-day fidau prayer for the deceased.

In his condolence visit yesterday, the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, prayed that Allah grants the former governor eternal rest, saying that the late Kure lived a good life.

Similarly, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai visited the governor and Senator Kure to pay his condolences and also prayed for the repose of his soul, that Allah should grant him eternal rest.

The Kaduna state governor also advocated for the immortalisation of the late Kure, saying that some of the developments in Abuja had the contribution of Kure in them.

In the same vein, during the Fidau Prayers in Lapai, the Emir of Lapai received the former governors who served at the same time with the late Kure, between 1999 and 2007, led by Lucky Igbinedion, on a condolence visit.

The Emir said that though Allah gives and takes lives, the death of former Governor Kure was a great calamity to the Emirate, saying he will be missed by the Emirate.

The Emir who is from the same ruling House of the Emirate as Kure, stated that the late former governor was a great asset to the Emirate and a source of inspiration to its people.

Others who visted the Emir are Achike Udenwa, Ekwesileze Nwodo, Obong Victor Attah and Bonie Haruna; they all spoke glowingly about the late Kure as a man of peace and a gentleman.

The chief Imam of Lapai, Shiek Muhammadu Bashir, prayed for the repose of the soul of the former governor, even as he urged all Muslims to do good deeds, pointing out that from the testimony of people , there was no doubt he lived a good life.

Meanwhile, political associates and friends of the late Kure have said the seed of politics without bitterness sown by the former governor has yielded fruit in the political lifestyle of Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State who has not shown any difference in political party since the demise of Kure.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued in Minna by the spokesperson of the group and a one time commissioner for health in Niger State, Alhaji Datijo Aliyu.

The statement reads: “We are very grateful to Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for his magnanimity, sympathy and for a well and solemn burial ceremony for our leader and political mentor, Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure who passed on on Sunday 11th January, 2017.

“Despite the political divide, the governor and indeed the Niger State government rose above party differences to the occasion, provided the needed logistics and above all stood by the family and ensured a befitting burial of our political icon, our symbol of political unity and Apostle of politics without bitterness.