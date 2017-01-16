Boko Haram: Wike Commends Military, Sets Up N100m Empowerment For Ex-servicemen

Rivers State governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for dislodging members of the dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest, saying that the feat would lead to increased peace in the country.

This is as the governor initiated a N100 million empowerment scheme, aimed at improving the living condition of the families of late ex-servicemen and living legionnaires in the state.

Wike, who spoke yesterday while addressing legionnaires at the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebration finale at the open court of the Government House, Port Harcourt, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs for strengthening the Armed Forces to take up elements, who threaten the peace of Nigeria.

He stated that the N100 million empowerment scheme was an appreciation of the fact that the late ex-servicemen and their living colleagues invested their lives in the sustenance of the country.

The governor said, “This empowerment scheme is to show the families of late ex-servicemen and their living colleagues that we appreciate the sacrifices they made for the country.

“We don’t want the families they left behind to continue to suffer. I urge the Nigerian Legion to carefully manage the empowerment scheme in a way that the wives of late ex-servicemen and other legionnaires will benefit and set up businesses to sustain themselves.”

Wike, who had earlier laid wreaths in commemoration of the celebration at The Cenotaph, Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt, called on corporate citizens and privileged Nigerians to take practical steps to appreciate members of the Nigerian Legion and their families.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Rivers State, Col Wilberforce Josiah (Rtd) commended Wike for his support to the legion.