Focus of Voice Will Be On Women Facing Exploitation – OXFAM

Speaking at the official launch of the Voice in Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, the Country Director said ” the focus of Voice in Nigeria will be on women facing extreme exploitation, abuse and violence and persons with disability while recognising the global standard value of leaving no one behind, thereby mainstreaming the other thematic areas.”

He said, “OXFAM, as part of our mission to promote a world devoid of injustice and poverty is committed to this global call to ‘Leave no one behind’ and is actively raising the quality of life for every person.

“As an organisation we are aware of rights in many spheres and we understand power relations in the society, unequal power relations deepen inequality, discrimination marginalization and consequently poverty in the society.”

He recalled that “At the launch of the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2016 ,it was widely recognized that reaching the poorest, the marginalised and the most disadvantaged people posed a big challenge” it is in this context that the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs designed a special fund, called the Voice with the Objective to support the most marginalised and discriminated groups in their efforts to exert influence in accessing productive and social services and political participation”

Voice forms an integral pillar of the ministry’s overall dialogue and dissent policy framework which aims to strengthen the capacity for lobby and advocacy of Civil Society Organizations(CSOs) in low and lower-middle income countries to enable participation of the most marginalized and discriminated groups in mainstream development processes.

Speaking earlier Marinke Van Riet and Ijeoma Okwor while presenting the overview of the Voice Project and Voice Nigeria respectively said the Voice project is an innovative grant facility that supports the most marginalized and discriminated people in ten countries including Nigeria, Mali, Niger and Tanzania among others.

Riet said the voice aims to “Strengthen the capacity of CSO representing the voice of the marginalised and discriminated in the 10 countries while focusing on 5 target groups including Lesbian, gay bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people, people living with disabilities, Age discriminated vulnerable groups, indigenous groups and ethnic minorities as well as women facing exploitation, abuse and violence among others”.

Okwor said, “The baseline assessment was drawn from the 6 geopolitical Zones and focused on women affected with HIV/Aids, female prisoners, indigent women and girls in remote parts and indigent women and widows facing extreme poverty among others.”