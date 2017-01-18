Senate Probes Alleged Non-payment of Judges’ Salaries

The Senate has resolved to carry out an investigation into claims that judges in the Federal Judiciary have not been paid their salaries in the last four months.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored through a point of order by the deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, at plenary, yesterday.

Consequently, the presiding Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, directed a joint Senate Committees of Judiciary and Finance to carry out investigation into the claims and report back within one week.

Also, the Senate has begun the consideration of the nomination of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees as ambassadors-designate.

The nominees have been referred to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for further scrutiny and report back to plenary within two weeks.

LEADERSHIP reports that the fresh list of the non-career ambassadorial nominees was re-sent to the Senate last week Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari after the initial list was dogged by controversies and subsequently rejected by the Senate two months ago.