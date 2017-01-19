Benue Govt Cedes Land In Agatu LGA For Use as Cattle Routes

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has provided land in Agatu Local Government Area of the state for use as cattle routes.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day meeting between Ortom, the Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, Chief of Agatu, Godwin Onah, and Fulani Agatu, Ardo Boderi Tuja in Makurdi on Thursday.

The communiqué, which was signed by the community representatives, said that both parties had agreed to give peace a chance and forgive one another.

Reading the communiqué, Ortom said both parties agreed to designate Oguto Adanyi-Ogumagbo-Bagana as cattle routes in Agatu local government.

“The dedicated routes agreed by both parties for movement of cattle are Oguto -Adanyi- Ogumagbo-Bagana.

“The above privilege is only granted to indigenous Fulani herdsmen, who were known to the Agatu people before the crisis.

“This is to forestall the destruction of farms and exhaustion of available green pasture,’’ he said.

Ortom further said that grazing would begin in Agatu land after the harvest season in February.

The communique disclosed that the two governors would present the case before the Federal Government and push for the rebuilding of the affected communities in their various states.

It also expressed dismay at the proliferation of sophisticated weapons and ammunition in the two communities.

The communiqué, therefore, called on security operatives to take necessary steps to check the trend in order to foster law and order in the area.

It also advised persons with illegal weapons to surrender them immediately or face prosecution.

Ortom urged the Federal Government to stop migrant herdsmen from entering the country through the country’s borders to prevent population build-up on the Nasarawa bank of River Benue.

In his comment, Al-Makura said that both parties were satisfied with the peace agreement.

He assured the communities of the state governments’ continued support in the interest of peace.

NAN reports that Ortom announced a donation of N20 million while Al-Makura donated N10 million to support the rebuilding of Agatu communities affected by the clashes in the areas. (NAN)