Mrs. Saraki Seeks More Support For Members Of Armed Forces

Wife of Senate President, founder and president of Well Being Africa, Mrs. Toyin Saraki on Friday said members of the armed forces deserve more support from the government and well meaning Nigerians than they are currently getting.

Mrs. Saraki who stated this in her Armed Forces visit speech read at the 9 Mechanized Brigade Medical Centre in Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos said sacrifices made so far by members of the Armed Forces in trying to keep the country together and tackle insurgency had endeared them to all Nigerians.

She said, “ Nigeria is a country that has known great difficulty , and great conflict. But it is a country that always perseveres. Our Triumphs are not only our own , but those of all the men and women who have served in armed Forces to protect our citizens.

“Despite the insurgency that our country has faced in the North-East , the Nigerian Armed Forces , with the Federal Government ‘s support has remained steadfast in maintaining peace and safety in our country, commendably . We owe these service people a great debt , their valour is what defines them . The resilience they nurture in the community is what unites us.”

Mrs. Saraki added that her foundation, Wellbeing Foundation Africa is aware of their efforts and decided to ,” help the wives of uniformed men through their monthly journey from pregnancy to birth and beyond and we continue to give them a continuum care and counsel . Through our Mamacare Antenatal Education Classes , we seek to empower these women by providing the highest standard of education to them about their bodies and their babies.

Much like the Armed Forces protect and nurture us , it is my hope that the work of the Wellbneing Foundation Africa reassures them , in turn , that their families are safe and secured. To dedicate ourselves to the health needs of these women and children is a small token our gratitude, but that we are grateful to give.

“But it is not just the needs of the families that we must advocate for. We equally recognize the need of service people who return from the battlefield emotionally distraught , injured or scarred by their experiences . We must do more to support our men and women veterans to re-enter society and their home communities successfully through training, counseling and education programs.

“The community, the government and the health sector must collectively help our veterans gain access to life-saving psychological counseling and support in seeking employment , so that they can continue to be their best selves when they return from the frontline.”

Earlier, the outgoing Commander 9 Mechanized Brigade Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos Brigadier General Sani Mohammed represented by the Garrison Commander Colonel Garuba Abubakar lauded Mrs. Saraki’s commitment to the welfare of wives and children of the members of the Armed Forces.