Carpenter Absconds After Pregnant Wife’s Scan Reveals Triplets In Delta

A 51 year old carpenter, Joseph Abbah resident of camp 74, Anwai, Asaba, Delta State has abandoned his pregnant wife after scan revealed triplets.

It was gathered that Joseph Abbah had three children, a boy and two girls before the bubble of his pregnant wife scan revelation burst.

Expectedly, the woman, Mrs. Mary Abbah, a petty trader, told our reporter that the doctor in one of the private hospital along the Expressway (name withheld) had insisted for a scan when she visited the hospital for her usual maternity clinic, adding this was discussed with the husband who agreed on the prescription of the doctor upon which she was given N4, 000.

She said: “The following day I went to the hospital with money and after the scan, I was told it was triplets, and I was happy, unknown to me that my husband had a different intention, disclosing that on getting home upon the husband’s return from work, she introduced the result of the scan; a situation his countenance changed.

She said that while the children and herself had gone out of the house, her unsuspecting husband was said to have told a neighbour that he was traveling to Benin-City for a contract that will last for three days.

Mrs. Abbah who said she hailed from Benue State, further disclosed that she had been married to her husband for close ten years, adding that they have been encountering one difficult times of the other, especially in the present recession as they moved into Asaba from Owo in Ondo State.

Speaking further, the expectant mother who broke down in tears, said: “I waited for three days I did not hear from and I called his GSM line he would not pick, until I took the pains to locate one of his friends they went together who took me to Benin city, where the owner of the job claimed they were and he left”.

Sources close to the carpenter said he had always been engrossed in complaints of no sufficient patrons, and in most had allegedly threatened to disappear from his house to seek fortunes elsewhere.

But his brother, Abel Abbah told our reporter that the wife’s nagging and querulous acts, allegedly drove his brother out of the house. adding: my brother may not been having money, but his wife’s worrisome acts, unnecessarily ways drove him out of the house”.

The incident which happened on Monday, had set the entire camp 74, Anwai, Asaba residents while others who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity described the fleeing carpenter as lazy with evil intention.

A visit to their house yesterday by our reporter found one room self-contain apartment of the carpenter where he and his wife and three children live was under luck and key as nobody could speak on their whereabouts.