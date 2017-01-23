Gov Ayade Seals Deal With Investors For Bakassi Deep Seaport In China

The actual commencement of construction work on the Bakassi deep seaport received a further boost last week, with the conclusion of arrangements in China by the Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade with some Chinese investors.

Ayade, who flew into China with some of his key commissioners and advisers a few hours after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock on Tuesday on the project, met with investors in Changsha and Hanan in Hunan Province.

Following the outcome of the meetings, Ayade said construction work on the seaport, which will be the deepest in the country, will soon commence.

The proposed seaport with a draft of over 16ft, enjoys the support of President Buhari, who, during the flag off of the 260km superhighway, the evacuation corridor for the seaport, promised to help with its actualization.

Recently the Federal government gave approval to the Cross River State Government to procure a transaction advisor for the project.

This was after the Federal Ministry of Transport had set up an advisory and implementation committee for the project.

It would be recalled that Ayade recently visited the President to discuss among other things, the proposed Bakassi deep seaport project and the 260kilometre superhighway estimated to cost about N700 billion.

The deep seaport will boost the export of produce such as rice and banana as well as solid minerals.

The governor was also quoted to have said the deep seaport would not compete with existing Calabar port, but would complement it because the Bakassi port would be a 16 metres draft and will accommodate mother vessels especially from the Far East.

Ayade had last year said the deep seaport had received presidential nod. “Even in the face of several challenges and the fear that this project was impossible, the president has kept giving me proper encouragement and I am happy to acknowledge that,” he had said during the official visit of the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).