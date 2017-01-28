Gombe Upcoming Elections And Matters Arising

Though the 2015 general elections have come and gone, its memories always resonate, reverberates,and diddle-daddles in the faculties of many political actors, leaders, and the electorates.So many lessons were learned, either from the outcomes of the elections or the manner in which the elected officials displayed their characters in leadership. In essence, right from the occupants of the central government to the various states, down to the ordinary ward councilors, there have been either glorifications or outright condemnations, depending on the emanations from such leadership on the side of the masses who had voted their leaders in anticipations of good governance and purposeful leadership.

Ostensibly, while those that fell victims to the APC’s political proselytism and Knuckled down to vote for political delusions against the tested political verisimilitude, are now holding the short end of the stick, regretting their actions and inaction during the electioneering. But, providentially, in Gombe State, the situation is antipodal as the electorates were in full of pep for voting His Excellency, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo for the second time in 2015.

Apparently, it was displayed during the 2015 general electionsthat, theDankwambo’s popularity and acceptability shone as brightly as the Northern Star and he went on to crush his APC’s gubernatorial opponent in the state despite the fact that, the APC presidential candidate, General Muhammed Buhari had visited the state twice at the nick of the elections and eventually swept the state in the presidential elections a week earlier to the gubernatorial polls. Therefore, All the talk of bandwagon effect came to naught as the ‘last man standing’ coasted to a landslide victory to the utmost chagrin of APC leaders most notably Senator Danjuma Goje.

Dankwambo’s election triumph was as a result of the overwhelming confidence, trust and loyalty that Gombe State’s citizens reposed in him on account of his superlative performance and sterling achievements in delivering critical democratic dividends to them in the critical sectors of health, education, road and rural infrastructure, agriculture, power, manpower development, security and youth and women empowerment, to mention but a few.Despite the fact that the Gombe people voted for the APC in the presidential elections, they vowed to remain with Talban Gombe and the PDP in the state and local government elections, knowing that it was the only assurance of a better, progressive and more rewarding future.

Therefore, the Peoples Democratic Party in Gombe State under the dynamic leadership of the people’s governor, is set for another victory by grand slamming in the upcoming local government elections slated for 25th February, 2017 in the state. History will repeat itself as PDP is ready to sweep all the 11 local government elections by thrashing the disarrayed house of the APC in the state. Equally, the 2017 local government election is vastly different from the 2015 general elections where peoples were tricked by the bogus and utopian promises of the APC and gave some votes for the party in the mistaken belief that they had a lot to offer. But with the turn of events now, people know better and could apportioned between reality and fallacy, based on the total incompetent, confused and myopic leadership of the APC’s administration accompanied by the daily economic miseries as a result of the party’s failed policies. The Party has become like a leper to be shunned and avoided at all costs.

The All Progressive Congress has numerous crises engulfing its state chapter in Gombe State with different factions at daggers drawn with each other, threatening fire and brimstone here and there. On one side, Senator Danjuma Goje, the presumptive APC’s leader in the state has been severally accused of a tyrannical leadership style bent on imposing his will and cronies on the party at every given opportunity. His relationship with other party bigwigs like Senator Bayero Nafada, Hon. Khamisu Mailantarki and Mallam Murtala Aliyu is clearly strained and in this bizarre power struggle, there has been expulsions and counter-expulsions by the differing factions against each other,where Goje has gone as far as accusing of anti-party activities while the latter fired back by laying the blame for the APC’s loss in Gombe State on the imposition agenda of the autocratic Goje.

While all these leadership shenanigans are playing out in the divided APC, the PDP, strong united and resolute under the stewardship of the focused leadership of the Talban Gombe, is ever determined and ready to coast home to a resounding victory in the upcoming 2017 local government elections.

Therefore, while many APC’s governors failed to organizes local government elections in their respective states for fear of losing out to PDP, Dankwambo’s decision to conduct transparent local government elections in which an enabling playing ground is provided for all the parties to participate, has speaks volumes of his leadership foresight and fortitude cum political soundness and strength. Talban Gombe is always preaching political fairness devoid of any electoral manipulations and as far as he’s concerned, rigging or electoral wrongdoings has no place in the brand new Gombe State which he is presently fashioning.Therefore, peoples should better go and face the electorates and submit to their will instead of clinging onto power like a despotic autocrat that relies only on brute force or massive election fraud to remain relevant in the scheme of things.

Kera wrote in from Abuja