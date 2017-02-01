NPA, Customs To Unveil Single Window At Ports

To promote trade at the nation’s seaports, the Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA) and the Nigerian Customs Service ( NCS) are collaborating to introduce the much-awaited Single Window (SW) platform at the ports.

The two agencies,according to the Managing Director, NPA, Ms Hadiza Balla Usman, have embarked on the establishment of SW through an intense automation and introduction of Standard Operative Procedure ( SOP) at the ports.

The adoption of Single Window, she explained would make Nigeria ports competitive in the international trade network and boost trade facilitation programme of the government.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (Rtd) in Abuja, Ms Usman said, the synergy on SW would boost government revenue and promote Public Private Participation through the attraction of local and Foreign Direct Investment ( FDI).

Government, she also said, was aware of its responsibilities to create the enabling business environment to realise the objective.

The Federal Government, Ms Usman said, was determined to make the ports efficient, safe, secure, productive and eco-friendly practices of its operations be it logistics or financial base.

NPA and Customs, she stated, were the two arrow head agencies driving the logistics and financial portals on behalf of the government, adding that the duo have the responsibility to synergise and build up a common industry culture around the Ports to achieve the right level in trade facilitation.

“The goal of trade facilitation is to help trade across borders, import and export faster, cheaper and more predictable while ensuring its safety and security..

“Trade facilitation focuses on simplifying and harmonising formalities, procedures and the related exchange of information and documents between the various partners in a supply chain, she explained.

In his response, the CGC, Col Hameed Ali said that her visit would lead to regular meetings and constant consultation between the two agencies.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ali assured, would do everything possible in promoting the trade facilitation programme of the government through collaboration with sister agencies and robust initiatives to promote business at ports.