NAFDAC Cautions Against Use Of Dangerous Skin Lightening Creams

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has cautioned the public against the use of skin lightning creams containing ‘mercuries’ and ‘hydroquinone above two per cent’ adding that such substances are dangerous to health.

The agency’s coordinator, Mr Natim Mullah-Dadi stated this in an interview with newsmen ‎in Kaduna yesterday.

He said the creams contain ‘’mercuries’’ and ‘’hydroquinone’’ and have adverse effects on the skin.

Mullah-Dadi added that the creams do not only destroy the skin, but also destroy the organs specifally targeting the kidney.

‘’These chemicals damage respiratory, kidney and reproductive systems,” he said.

He urged the public to stay away from chemicals that are banned by the agency.

‘’Ensure that you do not handle any chemicals unless you are authorised.Banned chemicals have serious health implications. they cause cancer, affect the nervous system, deform unborn babies amongst others,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to assist NAFDAC in its fight against the importation, selling and use of banned food items, drugs and cosmetics in the country.

The coordinator pointed out that use of poorly preserved, contaminated and banned food items could cause cholera, cardiovascular diseases, allergies and obesity among others.

He also explained that people should always look for the expiry dates, ingredients name and NAFDAC registration number that must be indicated on a drug before buying it.