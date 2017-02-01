Nigerian News from Leadership News
Tambuwal Calls For Improved IGR In Sokoto

— Feb 1, 2017 5:30 am | Leave a comment

Worried by the depleting revenue from the Federation Allocation lately, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday admonished the people of the state to improve on their taxes so as to help facilitate more dividend of democracy.

Tambuwal who made the plea at Shukura Coral Hotel during the Stakeholders Budget Summit added that, the need to embark on massive sensitization and campaign for people to pay tax is ripe.

The 2017 Sokoto stakeholders Budget Summit was organised by Coalition of NGOs in the state in collaboration with office of the special adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Imam Imam.

Expressing dismay over the issue of tax payment in the state, Tambuwal stressed that, he is aware that only civil servants pay tax in Sokoto State, just as he appealed to those doing businesses in the state to scale up their corporate social responsibility.

While reassuring the citizenry on the benefits they stand to derive from prompt payment of taxes, Tambuwal affirmed that, tax payers’ money would never go to the pockets of either himself or any of the  commissioners.

 

