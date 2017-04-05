Fashola Attributes Power Sector’s Success To Team Work

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has attributed progress so far recorded by the ministry under him to the collective and complementary efforts of all those who currently man the three arms of government- the executive, legislative and judicial, assuring Nigerians of greater things to come.

According to a press release issued by his Special Assistant on Communication, the Minister stated this in his acceptance speech after being presented with the “Minister of the Year” award at the 20th City People Awards for Excellence in Lagos on Sunday.

The minister who was represented at the occasion by his Special Adviser on Housing, Mr. Abiodun Oki, dedicated the award to the entire government body whom he likened to a football team, saying just like in a football march, there would be no good striker, midfielder and defender in a team that did not do well.

Dedicating the Award, first to President Muhammadu Buhari for “picking a team of ministers whose commitment to change is unquestionable” and the Vice President for demonstrating “his ability to complement this vision of change and his dedication to help midwife it.”

Fashola noted that “it is the team and the work they do together that allows any striker, midfielder or defender to thrive”.

The minister declared, “Therefore collective success must be, and is indeed, more important than individual recognition.”