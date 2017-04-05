Edo Govt To Domesticate National Health Act

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki says his administration would in the next 60 days set-up a committee to domesticate the National Health Act in the state.

Obaseki announced this while giving his remarks at a two- day workshop on health organised by the state government in Benin which ended on Monday night.

He said the state House of Assembly should be able to examine the provisions of the act and get it domesticated in the state within a 90 -day period.

The governor also disclosed that a health master plan would be finalised for the state based on the recommendations of the workshop.

He said a team would be drawn from the participants of the workshop to help formulate the health masterplan for the state.

Obaseki commended the participants of the workshop for their contributions noting that his administration was committed to remodeling of the state’s health sector.

He said, ’’We must begin to see our health system as an ecosystem where resources can easily flow between the public and private health sectors.

‘’We are ready to have consultations on how to collaborate private providers into our state’s health plan.

“I am prepare to open up the reconstructed central hospital in the state and give it to whoever will be able to manage the facility.”

He noted that his administration was also committed to strengthening of the state’s health institutions to allow for effective training of manpower to run health facilities in the state.

He said that accessibility of health care and who to pay for health care services were issues his administration was seeking ways of tackling.

He called on the health practitioners to explore the potentials of traditional medicines as a way of supplementing conventional medicines.

In his remarks, the chairman of the workshop, Dr Osagie Ehanire said providing affordable basic primary health care was necessary to reduce statistics of preventable deaths in the state.