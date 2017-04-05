BPSR Rates NCC High On Institutional Work Process

…As NCC donates 60 computers, 15 laptops, accessories to NCS

Very strong business organizational structure, policies and practices that facilitate effective and efficient service delivery were some of the high points, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) considered before naming the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) tops in institutional work processes in the country.

Director General of BPSR, Dr. Joe Abah presented the report and plaque to the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

In arriving at this conclusion the BPSR boss also listed accountabilities and responsibilities for set Standardized Operating Procedure (SOP) manuals of the Commission’s 19 departments. Accurate measurement of Responsibilities and Performance assigned to staff were the parameters for the evaluation of the Commission.

In terms of governance, the Bureau said “NCC strategic objectives are prioritized for potential impact using standardized principles including the balanced score card”. It said NCC’s understanding of stakeholders needs and contributions are quite robust. The Bureau said NCC’s vision, strategy and impacts complement other sectors organizational direction, adding that staff can articulate what the Commission wants to achieve, its role and purpose.

It said strategy is considered by the management team regularly throughout the year because; NCC has a sense of where it is going and how it should get there.

The Bureau also rated NCC very high in procurement processes saying the Commission “has adequate systems, processes and experienced personnel responsible for executing its procurement activities in line with extant provisions of the Public Procurement Act.”

The Bureau also commended the establishment of NCC central store at Mbora, Abuja where all procurement records are archived electronically from loss. The Bureau also listed in its report that “NCC demonstrates that formal performance management processes are clearly understood, constantly applied and seen by all staff to be a valuable activity, that individual performance targets are clearly assigned with the team, business unit and overall organizational performance targets”.

Meanwhile, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has donated 60 used unit of monitors; 35 CPU; 30 printers; 50 units of UPS and 15 laptops to the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS).

Making the presentation yesterday at the commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, the executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the commission takes the issue of computer education very serious, adding that the donation of used computers and accessories to the society is a CSR aimed at investing in the upcoming generation interested in the ICT sector.

Prof. Danbatta who was represented by the commission’s director of public affairs, Mr Tony Ojobo, said the commission has various school programmes for secondary and tertiary institutions aimed at making them conversant with ICT.

He said: “Our mandate as a regulator makes us take the issue of computer education very serious. That is why we have on our programmes certain digital awareness . we have what is called the digital awareness program. It’s a programme through which computers are delivered to secondary schools and internet facility provided for a period of one year. We also have the advanced digital awareness programme for tertiary institutions. It is a program through which the NCC delivers to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, mapped out for 110 laptops for those categories that enables them connect to the internet.’’