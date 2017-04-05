Reps Decry Hike In DSTV Subscription Rates

…demand ‘pay as you go’ option

The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on Information National Orientation Ethics and Values to interface with the Nigeria Communications Commission, the Consumer Protection Council and the Multichoice Satellite Television company, DSTV to address the exorbitant charges as well as the refusal to adopt ‘pay as you go’ package option.

This decision follows the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on the need to investigate DSTV on ever increasing prices of the various bouquets.

Tajudeen, in his debate, noted that DSTV has refused to offer pay as you go package option as practiced by similar communication companies around the world thereby making its subscription plan to expire at the end of each month whether or not the subscriber used the service.

He said that DSTV has habititually increased the prices of its various packages almost on yearly basis adding that just recently DSTV has sent a notification of another price increase with effect from May first twenty seventeen.

The lawmaker expressed concern over the seeming inability of the regulatory company to exercise its authority in the industry.

Abass said he was aware that DSTV does not have pay as you go plan

He urged the house to support the motion for passage. Our national assembly correspondent topsy Gimba reports that the house adopted the motion and mandated its committee to investigate.