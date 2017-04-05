Nigeria Running On Lottery -Utomi

Foremost economist and founder of Lagos Business School, Prof. Pat

Utomi has blamed the current economic recession in the country on

planlessness and lack foresight which a good national budget could have

taken care of easily.

Speaking as a guest lecturer yesterday at Dr Emmanuel Egbogah Budget

Roundtable titled: Budget Processes In Nigeria: Challenges And

Implications For National Development, organised by the Business

School, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Utomi said that a good budget

not only contains what the people want but envisages the implications of

future economic changes in the country.

“Our major problem is that we lack planning and if there is no

discipline then budgeting is a waste of time.

” In beginning of a budgeting process it must be matched with where

the people are going .But beyond revenue and expenditure budget has to

do with discipline and execution, Utomi stated further.

Lamenting the prevailing backwardness in the country, the renowned

economist stated that the sad situation was basically thrown up by the

events of 1966 when a gang of renegades hijacked the leadership of the

country and that the same characters have remained in power.

Stating further that the powers of appropriation essentially lie in

the National Assembly, Utomi however faulted the implementation of

constituency projects.

Earlier in his keynote address, deputy chairman, House of

Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon.Chris Azubuogu

listed factors that hinder the actualization of national budget. These

he stated included poor funding of budget, lopsided budgeting,

deficit budget and high domestic debt profile which he said is

currently in trillions of Naira.

Other factors he further stated were absence of budget education

lack of budget engagement, among others.

In his own contribution, a former Minister for National Planning,

Dr.Olisa Ogbu pointed out that lack national consciousness was

responsible for the poor implementation of national budget.

“Where our politics is wrong our economic is wrong. When you get very

close to power, you see what power can do to budget either positively

or negatively” Ogbu stated.

He called for enactment into law the nation’s National Development

Plan to avoid its

to abandonment by successive administrations.

In his welcome address, , the Vice-chancellor of the University, Prof

Joseph Ahanekwu described the topic as apt and expressed that the

ideas and recommendations generated by the round-table if put to use

by policy makers would address the challenges of budgeting in the

country.

The Director of the University’s Business School, Professor A.U,

Nonyelu stated that the school was committed to unraveling that

nation’s economic problems and providing solutions to them and

commended the guest speakers and the university management for the

support the school was getting from them.