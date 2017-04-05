Nigeria Running On Lottery -Utomi— Apr 5, 2017 9:19 pm | Leave a comment
Foremost economist and founder of Lagos Business School, Prof. Pat
Utomi has blamed the current economic recession in the country on
planlessness and lack foresight which a good national budget could have
taken care of easily.
Utomi has blamed the current economic recession in the country on
planlessness and lack foresight which a good national budget could have
taken care of easily.
Speaking as a guest lecturer yesterday at Dr Emmanuel Egbogah Budget
Roundtable titled: Budget Processes In Nigeria: Challenges And
Implications For National Development, organised by the Business
School, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Utomi said that a good budget
not only contains what the people want but envisages the implications of
future economic changes in the country.
Roundtable titled: Budget Processes In Nigeria: Challenges And
Implications For National Development, organised by the Business
School, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Utomi said that a good budget
not only contains what the people want but envisages the implications of
future economic changes in the country.
“Our major problem is that we lack planning and if there is no
discipline then budgeting is a waste of time.
discipline then budgeting is a waste of time.
” In beginning of a budgeting process it must be matched with where
the people are going .But beyond revenue and expenditure budget has to
do with discipline and execution, Utomi stated further.
the people are going .But beyond revenue and expenditure budget has to
do with discipline and execution, Utomi stated further.
Lamenting the prevailing backwardness in the country, the renowned
economist stated that the sad situation was basically thrown up by the
events of 1966 when a gang of renegades hijacked the leadership of the
country and that the same characters have remained in power.
Stating further that the powers of appropriation essentially lie in
the National Assembly, Utomi however faulted the implementation of
constituency projects.
economist stated that the sad situation was basically thrown up by the
events of 1966 when a gang of renegades hijacked the leadership of the
country and that the same characters have remained in power.
Stating further that the powers of appropriation essentially lie in
the National Assembly, Utomi however faulted the implementation of
constituency projects.
Earlier in his keynote address, deputy chairman, House of
Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon.Chris Azubuogu
listed factors that hinder the actualization of national budget. These
he stated included poor funding of budget, lopsided budgeting,
deficit budget and high domestic debt profile which he said is
currently in trillions of Naira.
Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon.Chris Azubuogu
listed factors that hinder the actualization of national budget. These
he stated included poor funding of budget, lopsided budgeting,
deficit budget and high domestic debt profile which he said is
currently in trillions of Naira.
Other factors he further stated were absence of budget education
lack of budget engagement, among others.
lack of budget engagement, among others.
In his own contribution, a former Minister for National Planning,
Dr.Olisa Ogbu pointed out that lack national consciousness was
responsible for the poor implementation of national budget.
“Where our politics is wrong our economic is wrong. When you get very
close to power, you see what power can do to budget either positively
or negatively” Ogbu stated.
He called for enactment into law the nation’s National Development
Plan to avoid its
to abandonment by successive administrations.
In his welcome address, , the Vice-chancellor of the University, Prof
Joseph Ahanekwu described the topic as apt and expressed that the
ideas and recommendations generated by the round-table if put to use
by policy makers would address the challenges of budgeting in the
country.
The Director of the University’s Business School, Professor A.U,
Nonyelu stated that the school was committed to unraveling that
nation’s economic problems and providing solutions to them and
commended the guest speakers and the university management for the
support the school was getting from them.
Dr.Olisa Ogbu pointed out that lack national consciousness was
responsible for the poor implementation of national budget.
“Where our politics is wrong our economic is wrong. When you get very
close to power, you see what power can do to budget either positively
or negatively” Ogbu stated.
He called for enactment into law the nation’s National Development
Plan to avoid its
to abandonment by successive administrations.
In his welcome address, , the Vice-chancellor of the University, Prof
Joseph Ahanekwu described the topic as apt and expressed that the
ideas and recommendations generated by the round-table if put to use
by policy makers would address the challenges of budgeting in the
country.
The Director of the University’s Business School, Professor A.U,
Nonyelu stated that the school was committed to unraveling that
nation’s economic problems and providing solutions to them and
commended the guest speakers and the university management for the
support the school was getting from them.