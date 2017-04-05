Group Lauds CAC For 48 Hours Biz Registration

The Society for Civic Education and Gender Equity (SOCEGE), has lauded the Mahmud Bello-led Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), for easing the process of business registration in the country.

SOCEGE’ Lead Director, Ms. Chizoba Okonkwo, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the application of ICT in business registration would open up the country to more businesses as well as improve the Nigeria’s standing on the index of Ease of Doing Business.

Okonkwo observed that Nigeria’s ranking at 169th position out of 190 countries on Ease of Doing Business was not healthy in attracting investors, expressing the hope that with the innovation and feedback on the success of the portal, the CAC has boosted Nigeria’s rating as a business friendly country.

“We want to laud the CAC under Mallam Mahmud Bello for this revolutionary step in easing the rigours business owners and potential investors go through in registering business in our country.

“The deployment of this portal and with the feedback we have received so far will no doubt improve the country’s rating on the Ease of Doing Business index. A situation we are ranked 169th out of 190 countries is unacceptable.

“We are also pleased that business registration is now quicker, cheaper and more convenient,” the Lead Director said.

She also noted that the portal will promote transparency and accountability, appealing to other government agencies to emulate the ICT strides of the CAC.

Recently, the Registrar General of the CAC, Mahmud Bello announced that business owners can conveniently register their businesses online within 48 hours, with the process running 24 hours.

According to him, series of reforms has been implemented by the commission to make it quicker, cheaper and more convenient for Nigerians to start businesses.