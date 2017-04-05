N23bn Diezani Bribe: INEC Staff Plead Guilty, 2 Others To Face Trial— Apr 5, 2017 11:09 pm | Leave a comment
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, said a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Christian Nwosu has pleaded guilty to receiving N30million as bribe from the N23billion alleged Diezani bribe meant to compromise electoral officers before the 2015 general election.
Nwosu was among three INEC officials that were today docked by the EFCC, before Justice M. B. Idris of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a 7-count charge bordering on receiving gratification to the tune of N264,880,000.00.
According to a statement from the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Nwosu and the other accused persons-Yisa Olanrewaju Adedoyin and Tijani Bashir had, on March 27, 2015, allegedly received bribes from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, ahead of the 2015 general election.
Both the second and third defendants, Adedoyin and Bashir, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
However, the first defendant, Nwosu, pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.
Counsel to the first defendant, Adaku Ngbangba, pleaded with the court to grant her client bail on self-recognizance, adding that “he is a first-time offender. He has put in over 20 years in service. Given his honestly, I urge you, my Lord, to grant him bail on liberal terms.’’
Consequently, Justice Idris found the first defendant liable as charged on count seven.
He, however, deferred the sentencing of the first defendant to May 7, 2017.
The first defendant was ordered to be remanded in the EFCC custody till the next adjourned date.
Justice Idris admitted both the second and third defendants to bail in the sum of N50 million, with two sureties in like sum.
The sureties must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court.
The second and third accused persons must submit their international passport to the court.
They were ordered to be remanded in prison custody till the perfection of their bail conditions.
The case was adjourned to May 7, 2017 for continuation of trial.