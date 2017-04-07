Rainstorm Destroys 8 Buildings, Farm Crops In Delta

Torrential rainstorm which swept across the nooks and cranny of Ubulu-Uku community, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State, has destroyed eight buildings including farm crops in the area.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday, investigation revealed, destroyed the buildings in Apama Quarters, Abwedo, Akwu, Idumu-Osume Quarters and the residents’ farms crops.

It was gathered that affected victims were still on their beds when they found their roofs blown off as an 82-year-old woman whose names could not be ascertained, including two others, were feared injured in the melee.

The chairman of the community’s vigilante group, Chief James Adoh who confirmed the incident, said that besides the buildings that were destroyed, electricity poles located in various parts of the town were also destroyed.

“Most roof tops of various homes were destroyed by the rainstorm, we have not had such storm in the history of Ubulu-Uku community, it is unfortunate” he added.

While calling on the state government to come to the aid of the community people, Chief Adoh disclosed that several millions of naira will be needed to fix the damages, adding that the affected victims have relocated to neighbouring communities for refuge.

Further investigation revealed that the storm blew off roofing sheets of the only health centre in the community while vehicles parked outside were swept into gutters.