Sokoto Launches N100m Community Health Scheme

The Sokoto State government has launched a N100 million community contributory health scheme with a view to boosting healthcare delivery in the state.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal described the take off of the scheme as one of the most important interventions of his administration in the healthcare sector.

He said government has set aside the sum of N100 million as seed fund for the take off of the scheme which will ensure the implementation of the universal health coverage through contributions from various stakeholders.

According to him, the scheme is an important policy whose impact will positively be felt on the lives of the people.

“It will also protect families from the financial hardship of huge medical bills and limit the inflationary rise in the cost of healthcare services in all parts of the state.

“Apart from ensuring equitable distribution of healthcare costs across different income groups, this scheme will improve and harness private sector participation in the provision of health care services in Sokoto,” the governor added.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, dispelled the notion that Islam is against contributory health scheme, saying the religion encourages members of the society to help each other at all times.

Giving an insight into the benefits to be derived, the state commissioner of health, Dr. Kakale Balarabe Shuni, said the new policy would ensure that all residents of Sokoto have access to effective, quality and affordable healthcare services.

“It will facilitate training of human resource development and ensure availability of alternative source of funding to the health sector for improved service,” he added.

While commending the Sokoto state government for its foresight in implementing the policy, the executive secretary of the National health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuff said the benefits of the policy will be felt for generations to come.

Others who spoke at the event, which also served as the beginning of a sensitisation programme for religious scholars and community leaders on the importance of the scheme, include the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashar Iliyasu, and the DG of Ja’iz Foundation, Ambassador Adamu Babangida Ibrahim.