Etsu Nupe Hosts Special Prayer For The Late Kure

The Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar, yesterday organised special fidau prayers for the late former governor of Niger State, Engr Abdulkadir Kure.

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the deceased’s family and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying they had a lost a pillar of strength.

The fidau prayers took place at Usman Zakki Mosque in Bida, with Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by the commissioner of land Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, and many prominent traditional rulers from Nupe Kingdom attending the event.

At the prayers were Etsu Agaie, Alhaji Nuhu Yusuf, and Etsu Lapai, Umar Bahago Tafida, as well as the former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu.

The chief imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Yakatun, who led other clerics to pray for the former governor, described the late Kure as a humble and God-fearing person who was loved by all.

He said that the late Kure dedicated all life to the service of humanity, adding that the legacies he left behind will remain indelible in the minds of the people.

Liman Yakatun prayed for the repose of the soul the departed and for the peaceful coexistence of Niger State and entire country.

O his part, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahya Abubakar, described the death of Kure as a great loss not only to Nupe Kingdom but the entire country.

The royal father prayed for the repose of his soul even as he implored the people, particularly politicians, to emulate the virtues of the late Kure and

The immediate past governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, was among the many faithful that attended the occasion. He described the late Kure as an epitome of peace and compassion.

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan described the late governor as one of the pillars that impacted the society significantly, adding that he died at the time his ovation was be loudest

Jonathan said: “It is a very sad moment for us. There are burials and there are burials; there are deaths and there are deaths. One day, all of us that are mortal beings will surely leave the earth.

“He left us at a very young age and at a time the ovation is about to be loudest. Within a short life span, he has impacted the society significantly.

“For us in PDP, he is one of the pillars of the party and also a member of our Board of Trustees (BoT). That is why almost all our members in the country were around during the burial.”

The former president was accompanied by the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Bala Mohammed; former minister of special duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki; former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode; former leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande and the former chairman, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Ezekiel Adeniji.

Similarly, the minister of women affairs, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, was in the house to pay a condolence visit to the family while the executive director of FERMA, Abubakar Dunama, led the management of FERMA to pay a condolence visit.

The late Kure was at one time the chief executive of FERMA in the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.