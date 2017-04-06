INEC Staff Risk 5 Years In Jail For Result Falsification

Any Staff or official of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) found guilty of falsifying result of a political party’s primary election in the country will spend five years in jail.

This is contained in a Bill titled ‘Act to Amend the Electoral Act No.6 2010 and other Related Matters’ which was passed by the Senate on March 30, 2017.

In the bill exclusively obtained by LEADERSHIP yesterday, the Senate included some clauses to section 49 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), including clause 14 which is the proposed law that proscribes the five-year jail term without an option of fine for any INEC official found to have falsified a political party’s primary result.

With the passage of the Bill by the Red Chamber, it will have to go to the House of Representatives for concurrence before it is set for onward transmission to the president for his assent.

Other introductions in the Bill passed by the upper chamber to amended the Electoral Act 2010 include legalising the use of smart card readers for the authentication of accredited voters as was done in the 2015 general election and the use of electronic voting in future elections.

The Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which lists some offences in part V11 tagged ‘Electoral Offences’, covering Sections 117 – 132 does not include the newly introduced offence described in the Bill in clause 14 as ‘Issuance of False Results’.

The newly introduced offence, which is a subsection under Section 49 of the proposed Electoral Act reads: “Any official of the Commission or a state Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) who issues, endorses or certifies a false report or result in respect of an Ad-hoc Delegates Election or primaries of a Political Party commits an offence and shall be liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for five (5) years, without an option of a fine”.

Senate said that the Bill is intended to strengthen INEC by giving it more powers and providing for the substitution of candidates after the conduct of primary election in the event of death and for other related matters.

Besides, it will also empower the presiding officers at polling units to, in addition to the smart card reader, use any other technological device that may be prescribed by INEC from time to time for the accreditation of voters to verify, confirm or authenticate the genuineness or otherwise of voters’ card.

The passage of the Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2010 and for other related matters followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC last week Thursday.

The bill, which passed its third reading, also stipulates that votes and recorded results must be transmitted electronically directly from polling units in an encrypted and secured form.

The amendment provides that if for some reasons the encrypted data is compromised, the presiding officer will have to rely on the manual collation, which could however be prone to manipulation. Where the encrypted data is safe, it completely supersedes the manual results.

The amendment is also offering a solution to the ambiguity that may occur in the event a candidate dies after the commencement of elections and before the declaration of a winner by INEC, as was the case during the Kogi gubernatorial election in November 2015.

It added that in such a scenario, INEC shall suspend election for 21 days and the party whose candidate died be given 14 days to conduct another primary to choose a new candidate.

‘’The political party whose candidate died may, if it intends to continue to participate in the election, conduct a fresh direct primary within 14 days of the death of its candidate and submit a new candidate to the Commission to replace the dead candidate; and that the Commission shall continue with the election, announce the final result and declare a winner”.

Nwosu Pleads Guilty To Diezani’s N23bn Poll Bribe Saga

Meanwhile, a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Christian Nwosu, has pleaded guilty to receiving N30million as bribe from the N23 billion bribe allegedly given by former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to compromise electoral officers before the 2015 general elections.

Nwosu was among three INEC officials that were yesterday docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice M. B. Idris of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a 7-count charge bordering on receiving gratification to the tune of N264,880,000.00.

According to a statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Nwosu and the other accused persons-Yisa Olanrewaju Adedoyin and Tijani Bashir had, on March 27, 2015, allegedly received bribes from the former Minister of Petroleum Resources ahead of the 2015 general election.

While the second and third defendants, Adedoyin and Bashir, pleaded not guilty to the charges, the first defendant, Nwosu, pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the first defendant, Adaku Ngbangba, pleaded with the court to grant her client bail on self-recognition. “He is a first-time offender. He has put in over 20 years in service. Given his honesty, I urge you, my Lord, to grant him bail on liberal terms”, the counsel said.

Consequently, Justice Idris who found Nwosu liable as charged on count seven, however, deferred the sentencing of the first defendant to May 7, 2017.

Nwosu was ordered to be remanded in the EFCC custody till the next adjourned date, while Justice Idris admitted both the second and third defendants to bail in the sum of N50 million each, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, the judge said, must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court, even as the second and third accused persons must submit their international passport to the court.

They were ordered to be remanded in prison custody till the perfection of their bail conditions, just as the case was adjourned to May 7, 2017 for continuation of trial.

Reps Reject Bill Seeking Power For NASS To Sack Governors

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives yesterday forestalled what could have again heat up the polity when it kicked against a bill seeking to give the National Assembly the power to remove governors and deputy governors from office in appropriate circumstances.

The Bill seeks to alter the constitution by deleting the provision of section 11(4) which already grants that the National Assembly could take over and legislate for state Houses of Assembly when in crisis.

Hardly had the sponsor, Hon. Edward Pwajok, ended his lead debate when he was greeted with criticisms from a cross section of his colleagues who faulted the introduction of the Bill.

According to them, the Bill is capable of and aimed at changing the country from a federal to a unitary system of government.

In his debate, Pwajok had stated that the bill seeks to ‘cure the mischief’ inherent in section 11 (4) to help in the maintenance of democratic structures even where the National Assembly intervenes and takes over legislative functions of a state.

The former Attorney General of Plateau state argued that, with what is provided for in section 11(4), “it is assumed that in the event of a breakdown of public order or insecurity to such an extent that the House of Assembly cannot sit then the National Assembly can assume legislative powers but will have to work with the state governor”.

He said, “Another mischief may arise which the proviso to section 11 (4) has compounded, and that is, if the governor is the source of or part of the problem constituting the threat to public order and public security and is in cohorts with the House of Assembly such that it is necessary to remove him, is it practicable to expect the House to do so?

“This is the mischief this bill is seeking to cure. May I also humbly submit that the drafter of the 1979 constitution who did not include that proviso anticipated such scenarios and left all legislative powers to the National Assembly in such situation”.

But members of the House kicked against the amendment on the ground that the bill would grant the National Assembly too much power, which could result in chaos in the country.

Hon. Ayo Omidiran who alluded to the fact that the bill was aimed at settling scores with governors, said debating it was a waste of legislative time as it only seeks to make the National Assembly members to be omnipotent.

“We should not waste our time on this bill. Anybody that has problem with his governor should go home and settle it”, he said.

Also, Hon. Nkeriuka Onyejocha averred that the National Assembly had no business removing state governors, deputies or their duties.

She posited that the provisions of section 11 (4) of the constitution which gives the National Assembly powers to take over state Houses of Assembly in times of crisis has not worked well enough.

She said, “I say it without mincing words that we don’t have business with the states. We had the issue of Kogi State Assembly, we were handling their matter and they went ahead to be doing their own”.

On his part, leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila who stated that the bill was “ineffective” because it lacked “moral and legal sense” lashed out at the House committee on rules and business for listing such a bill for debate.

He argued that “section 2 (2) of the constitution clearly provides that Nigeria shall be a federal state and therefore passing the bill will reverse that to unitary state”.

Similarly, Hon. Jagaba Adams Jagaba posited that the bill will create serious issues and a lot of members will have issues.

“If we pass this bill, we will be sending dangerous signals to the public, so I appeal to the sponsors to withdraw it”, he said.

Also speaking against the bill, Hon. Zakari Mohammad reminded the sponsor that Nigeria was practising federalism and not a unitary system of government.

“What we are practising is federalism. Edward Pwajok should bring in a bill to amend the constitution”, Mohammed said.

Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai noted that passing it would amount to the collapse of federalism.

He argued that section 305 has provided a solution when a state is in crisis, “therefore, we cannot impose any other thing that would undermine our federalism”.

Hon. Yakub Abiodun Balogun cautioned the House to act within its constitutional power.

“I believe we should limit ourselves to the provisions that has empowered us to perform legislative functions on behalf of states and not seek to go further; because even at that we are having problems”, he said.

Following the submissions, Hon. Pwajok when called upon to respond, thanked his colleagues an withdrew the bill.