Meningitis Scourge: APC Govt Is Insensitive – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, yesterday said the loss of lives resulting from the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in the country reflects the apathetic attitude of All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to scourge.

The party further called for the immediate resignation of the Zamfara State governor, Alh. Abdullaziz Yari for attributing the outbreak of Meningitis to God’s making, stressing that he should instead blame his failures on his party, the APC.

So far, over 300 peoples, across several states have died as a result of the scourge.

But according to the spokesman of Makarfi-led PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who said the APC has remained insensitive, careless and adamant to the plight of Nigerians over the outbreak of the disease, noted that “It is on record that the PDP government in 16 years did not allow such mindless display of insensitivity as seen by this APC administration.”

He said, “The news of the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis in the country and the apathetic attitude of both the Zamfara State and federal government to curtail the scourge is disheartening and preposterous. For the record, the primary responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and property of its citizens and the APC led government has remain insensitive, careless and adamant to the plightof Nigerians in all ramification.

“This government wasted so much funds on the State House Clinic with no tangible result but neglected other health centres and clinics across the country that have capacities to manage the health challenges of other Nigerians.

“As of Tuesday, April 4, 2017, about 336 Nigerians have lost their lives due to the outbreak of type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis and the Federal Ministry of Health has not taken any concrete step to contend with the spread.”