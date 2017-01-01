Between Fayemi And The Ondo Election

My meeting with Dr. Fayemi was not to pry anything out of him in order to find something to write about him, neither did it have anything to do with looking for information to launder about his present national assignment as a Minister of one of the key ministries of the Buhari administration that has been strategically positioned to drive national economic rebirth and growth since crude oil is inevitably on its way out. The above statement was triggered by the question I had asked him after discussing the primary issue that brought me into his office, which was what he would do about what seems to me to be the new and insidious narrative that has begun to cast him in a bad light, a destructive narrative that started probably since he became the minister of the federal republic. It’s a narrative that now unsavourily describes him in such terms as a “sell out” and ascribes to him such reprehensible name calling as a ‘mini Akintola’ (a reference and a throwback to Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, the Premier of Western Region in the First Republic and Obafemi Awolowo’s trusted lieutenant who preferred a political alliance with the North in defiance of the counsel of the late sage, his political leader) of the Southwest. While I agreed with him that silence may be the best answer under a given circumstance, I also quickly reminded the Honourable Minister that silence can also be misconstrued to mean acquiescence on the part of the accused or convey a feeling of I-do-not-care-what-anyone-thinks, both of which are capable of conveying the impression of guilt even when the accusations are nothing but blatant lies and negative insinuations that stands the truth on its head, however temporal.

Perhaps the efforts to cast aspersions on Fayemi’s person probably commenced almost immediately after his invitation by Buhari to serve in his government, an invitation now believed not to have had the blessing of his political mentor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. These efforts gathered more momentum in the governorship election of Ondo State in which Fayemi played a major role as a consummate strategist who may have taken after Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu himself (his first boss under whom he was an apprentice and through whose source he undoubtedly came into political reckoning in the nation’s political landscape) that culminated into the electoral victory of Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of All Progressives Congress (APC). One can then reasonably infer that the drive to cast aspersions on Fayemi by his political traducers was probably predicated on two main arguments; one of which was an assumption as far as I am concerned while the other was an undisputable fact that couldn’t have happened any other way.

The first argument that probably necessitated the unfortunate name calling by those who would rather fan the embers of discord for whatever reason(s) is that Fayemi is one of the Southwest leading lights in the Buhari administration who are now derisively referred to as the “Abuja Boys” and are perceived, for the most part, to be at loggerheads not only with the “Lion of Bourdillon,” but are also hand-in-glove with the Northern hawks to whittle down his political influence in the Southwest and across the nation. As much as one can admit that this argument has gained enough traction most particularly in the Southwest where Asiwaju is still largely the region’s foremost and undisputed political leader, there’s no credible evidence to suggest that any serious ‘war’ is underway between the Jagaban and Fayemi and the “Abuja Boys.”

Aside the fact that the national leadership of APC, if not also the presidency saw Fayemi as fitting enough to superintend the Ondo State election assignment having had the proven record as a consummate political strategist, it’s an height of political naiveté for anyone to think that Fayemi should not be interested and not be actively involved as to who becomes the next governor in a state that shares kinship and common boundaries with his own state in which he was its immediate past governor.

Perhaps what the people who coined the “Abuja Boys” moniker for a segment of our leading lights from the Southwest in the Buhari administration in which Kayode Fayemi and Babatunde Fashola seems to have been squarely placed with unjustifiable disdain is their failure, if not their inability to recognize the emergence of a New Left in the region’s dominant progressive ideological spectrum. These “Abuja Boys” have established such noble and envious pedigrees in political leadership such that their collective trademark is that they’re relatively young, urbane, intellectual taskmasters whose overarching purpose in governance is probably their disdain for how things has been, and still are, and it would therefore be to their eternal collective delight if they can subvert the archaic but dominant political paradigms for the greatest number of Nigerians. Rather than being vilified, what should be our main concern in the Southwest is whether Fayemi and the rest of the so-called “Abuja Boys” would be able to find their match across the Niger to move the Nigerian nation towards the path of sustainable liberal democracy.

Femi Odere is a media practitioner and a member of All Progressives Congress (APC). He can be reached at femiodere@gmail.com.